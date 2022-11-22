The Killers blast away Spark Arena with enduring anthems to bygone America

The Killers superfan Richard Martin, along with 1000 other punters, went to the band’s two Auckland shows last night.

From the scrublands of Las Vegas to the hills of Hollywood, The Killers seem to embody the American Dream - speaking it into existence, even as they chant about its demise.

There is so much to like about The Killers: their storytelling, their hook-laden hits, their shimmering vision of America in adolescence.

For their Auckland show, lead singer Brandon Flowers tuned into the frequency of Spark Arena, ready to redeliver rock and roll.

His voice has matured beautifully– like the love child of Elvis and Johnny Cash, with tones as black as jet fuel, and the showmanship of a Las Vegas preacher.

Chris Phelps | @chrisphelps/Supplied The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers redelivered rock and roll.

The ripe notes, the arch banter, and the occasional drift into punk rock had fans eating out of the palm of his hand. It’s thanks to Flowers’ immense charisma that the band became a byword for a distinct brand of 00s optimism.

These are big songs, and their massive, enduring appeal was still felt every time Flowers kicked off a new track tonight - bombastic, camp, and larger-than-life, The Killers’ experiments in tones play with greater definition in 2022. The genre has had more mainstream breakthrough than before, but not with this level of craft.

Chris Phelps | @chrisphelps/Supplied In Auckland, The Killers went higher and higher.

The Killers brought rock’n’roll into the new millennium – even as some critics thought they were might destroy it.

Instead, listening to Sawdust, their 2007 album, or the misaligned Sam’s Town, from 2006, one is led by Brandon Flowers’ supreme storytelling through the mid-west, a cigarette sparking in your hand while the lights of your hometown recede into the distance, replaced by the stars.

Chris Phelps | @chrisphelps/Supplied Brandon Flowers had fans eating out of the palm of his hand.

The promise of The Killers’ lyrics is to scan the moment when your memory of something - romance, people, America itself - curdles from nostalgic into toxic.

The uncanny appeal of Mr Brightside, that enduring white people anthem, is that it’s a poem in the present tense. You can’t look away from a lover, even as they turn away from you.

It’s the stuff great pop songs - not to mention Eurydice himself - are made of.

On Monday night, the audience was treated to two versions – an analogue, restrained edition, and then leaping headfirst into the iconic anthem.

Chris Phelps | @chrisphelps/Supplied Brandon Flowers brought his distinct brand of charisma to Auckland.

But so far, so 2007. How does the band’s undersung back catalogue, like Sam’s Town, play amid the spectacular home runs of Somebody Told Me and When You Were Young?

The answer? Extremely well. Alive to the present moment as they were then, The Killers only do present tense - this is the destruction of their hometowns, their prom queens, and their youth. Is that a song anyone ever stops singing?

“Higher now, than ever before”, Brandon Flowers sings. In Auckland, The Killers went higher and higher - looking up above the rock and roll salutes of their packed crowd, still chanting their evergreen odes to the places they used to live, the faded glamour of their hometowns, and the men they have now become.