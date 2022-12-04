Billy Joel still has the power to bring 35,000 to their feet in song - 'just stay in key, OK?'

REVIEW: Few artists have legendary status enough to be able to pull out a 5-song encore of their biggest hits to 35,000 fans on their feet, and not have that instantly be the most memorable part of a two-hour set.

But when a sold-out Eden Park joined Billy Joel in singing Uptown Girl near the end of Saturday night’s one-off New Zealand show, the moment was just one of many highlights.

From the moment he took the stage with his guitar in Auckland, and kicked into A Matter of Trust, this ageing musician left no doubt that he still has the vocal ability to produce stadium-worthy power.

And it was when Joel took his rightful place in front of the piano the volume and cheers of these fans increased for the first of many times throughout the night.

It was a crowd that proved the Piano Man has the power to entertain across generations, with a healthy number of younger fans joining a huge amount of older generations who had likely been listening to the hits from this Long Island native for much of his 50-year-career.

Young or old, though, this crowd was here to be entertained, and within moments of opening the show, the thousands on the field had ditched their chairs to see the rest of the set through on their feet.

“Good evening New Zealand. Long time no see,” Joel told the crowd in his distinctive New York accent, before announcing he had good news and bad news.

Stuff Billy Joel proved he still has the voice and stage presence to bring a crowd to their feet.

“The bad news is I haven’t recorded anything since 1993, so basically you're gonna hear the same shit you wanted to hear the last time,” he joked to laughter and huge applause: “the good news is I haven’t recorded anything new since 1993, so basically you’re gonna hear the same shit you heard last time.”

That “same shit” was definitely good news for everyone at Eden Park, as Joel quickly proved he is not only a piano legend, but still has an incredible voice, and a huge amount of hits, despite having not recorded anything new since 1993.

He laughed that he may be too old to hit the high notes these days, and the stadium erupted as soon as he revealed that he could.

That stadium chorus grew louder and the cell phone lights brighter for the hit ballad She’s Always a Woman as the sky grew darker later in the evening.

David White/Stuff The sound of a sold-out Eden Park crowd singing in unison to Billy Joel hits was a highlight of the evening.

It was enough for Joel to compliment the crowd on their singing skills.

“Sometimes you get an audience, they’re way out of key,” he joked before breaking back into a badly-sung chorus of the last song to prove a point.

“You guys are pretty good,” he said again.

“Just stay in key, OK.”

In what was easily the cutest moment of the night, Joel was joined onstage by his young daughters Della and Remy, who, complete with matching pink headphones, hugged their Dad and hung out at his feet briefly as he entertained the masses.

Stuff Few artists could pull out a 5-song encore of their biggest hits and not have that be the obvious highlight of a two-hour set.

The greatest anthem about a fishing boat even made the set list, when the musician pulled out an epic rendition of Downeaster Alexa midway through the set.

But it was when member’s of Joel’s talented band were given their moments to shine that this gig went from an incredible show to something truly magical.

Mid-way through River of Dreams, multi-instrumentalist, Chrystal Taliefero took a break from the bongo drums to sing a stunning rendition of Tina Turner’s River Deep – Mountain High, before Joel casually broke back into the River of Dreams chorus.

But when guitarist Mike DelGuidice took centre stage he blew the crowd away with the aria Nessun Dorma by Giacomo Puccini.

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant was an epic display of musicianship, but it was when Joel kicked into the opening bars of Piano Man that every person stood from their seat, where they remained until Joel left the stage.

There have been many powerful moments at countless gigs over the years, but few will top hearing 35,000 Billy Joel fans singing, arms around each other, to the performer’s 1973 signature song.

Stuff The crowd on the field were on their feet within the first song, and remained standing throughout the show.

More big hits came out in the encore, with We Didn’t Start The Fire, Uptown Girl, It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me and Big Shot.

But it was during the finale of You May Be Right that provided yet another moment of musical magic when DelGuidice again took over the mic, making an impressive shift from the earlier opera to Led Zeppelin’s Rock and Roll, before the Joel and the rest of his band kicked in for a final chorus, a short thank you to the crowd and a quick retreat.

But after a performance like that, what more was there to say?