Marlon Williams at the Civic: The man is pure magic

Marlon Williams performed the first of two Auckland shows on Thursday night at The Civic, with Nadia Reid in support.

REVIEW: At its best, live music can make the rest of the world fall away – the outside seems to recede into the distance, as the world shrinks to a pinprick, leaving only the performer, lit in chiaroscuro shades, and their voice lifting the audience up.

Such was the enchantment of homegrown heartthrob Marlon Williams’ Auckland show on Thursday night, as the Lyttel-ton Prince stepped away from the contemporary folk music of his back catalogue, into the synth-heavy kaleidoscopic pop of his new album.

He’s a man of many sensibilities (and many sensitivities, as the aching ballads can attest), all of which were on dazzling display.

That come-with-me-if-you-want-to-dance charisma that has made Williams a household name was on ebullient display, as the Civic Theatre seemed to melt under the wattage of his charisma, his lush vocals, and that thin, calligraphy-stroke of a body swaying to the beat.

More than ever before, the Marlon Williams Musical Universe is a broad church; one which seems to tilt Aotearoa on its axis, looking at the country anew, reflected through the prism of myths, legends, and love stories.

Through ballads, through hymns, through tales of horror, sea shanties, love songs, and the rollicking odes to the music that made him, Williams has become a genre unto himself.

The Guardian labelled Williams’ new album “Māori disco bop”, a moniker that goes some way towards explaining Williams’ joyfully expressive new album.

RICKY WILSON A standing ovation, and many, many woops of “I love you Marlon” accompanied the crooner’s performance.

For those who consider Williams to be at his best as a crooner, there was a chance to revel in his many guises on Thursday night, from the upbeat pop of My Boy to the soulful rhythms of his breakout album.

The New Romantic influences on his new album are apparent – and, skulking the stage like some kind of exotic flamingo – Williams was having a very contagious kind of fun, the sort that keeps a beaming smile on your face from start to finish, because he’s wearing one too.

The heartbreaker appears in his now trademark suit, his scarecrow frame suggesting a youthful air, though Williams’ voice and lyrics have always suggested someone wise beyond their years.

What becomes of a broken heart, Williams asks us.

If you’re as talented an artist as Williams, you unravel its skein and start to spin it into something beautiful, woozy, and new.

Special mention goes to Nadia Reid, fellow Lyttelton kid done good, who opened in support.

Reid’s soulful voice and ace songwriting makes her appreciably similar to Adele in terms of vocal power – yet her lyrics take us to more unexpected, and thus more delightful, places.

RICKY WILSON More than ever before, the Marlon Williams Musical Universe is a broad church.

The hard-won lessons of her folk-pop have attained a nearly mythic status by now in the Kiwi lexicon – with a voice like spun sugar, cut through with the bitter lessons of real heartache, Reid set the scene for a night of spellbinding talent.

We tend to become incredibly possessive of our performers – they’re “ours”, “the nation’s own” (even my insistence that he is a “homegrown” talent).

But when the stars are as spectacular as this – as capable of commanding a magic spell, one that caused the Civic crowd to dance in the aisles, and rise quickly to their feet – who wouldn’t want to say: “That’s my boy.”