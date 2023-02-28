Lorde reigns at Neudorf Winery with Solar Power concert

Lorde performs at Neudorf Winery in Upper Moutere as part of her Solar Power tour.

The wait was worth it for the 2000 fans who turned out to see Lorde at Neudorf Winery in Upper Moutere on Monday night.

The singer’s Solar Power tour had been postponed for a year due to Covid uncertainty and there was no dimming the crowd’s enthusiasm for the rescheduled event.

The Solar Power album was the focus, but the dancing went into overdrive when the 26-year-old launched into one of the biggest hits off her Melodrama album, Green Light, then continued through the encore of Royals and Team from her Pure Heroine album.

The weather had briefly threatened to dampen the fun, but held off enough to ensure the focus remained on the grammy-winning superstar who thrilled in the intimate vineyard setting.

Menna Williams/Supplied Lorde made the most of the intimate setting at the Upper Moutere vineyard.

Lorde said she took the opportunity to visit Mapua, Kaiteriteri and Breaker’s Bay while in the region, and stopped in at some Motueka op shops, purchasing a set of kitchen tongs.

She was supported by Fazerdaze and Riiki Reid. She next performs in Auckland on Saturday after postponing two concerts in Havelock North, and cancelling one in New Plymouth.