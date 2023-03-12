My Chemical Romance prove they still have the anthems, with a flair for the drama

My Chemical Romance played their long-awaited show at the Outer Fields at Auckland's Western Springs on Saturday night.

REVIEW: The Outer Fields at Western Springs was a blanket of black on Saturday evening.

Dark jeans and Chuck Taylors was the uniform of choice for many, but goth-inspired ensembles of corsets, tartan skirts and even pin strip suits were also welcomed. Nothing was too over-the-top for a night out with the emo rock band known for embracing the dark and theatrical.

By mid-afternoon, thousands were already onsite. But after My Chemical Romance’s 10-year hiatus followed by a Covid-enforced postponement in 2020, a few hours seemed small sacrifice for many who had been waiting years for this night.

Local acts Lips kicked off the show and seemed ridiculously happy to be playing to a growing crowd, and Miss June brought a rockier vibe to the last of the afternoon sun.

READ MORE:

* My Chemical Romance superfans camp outside Western Springs, Auckland

* Super Saturday: Snoop Dogg, My Chemical Romance and Backstreet Boys all playing on one night

* Did My Chemical Romance predict the Chile uprising?



Without the originally-announced Jimmy Eat World making the New Zealand leg of the tour, Auckland pop-punk group Goodnight Nurse reformed for the night, playing their first show in 13 years.

And judging by the massive cheers and big screen close-ups of fans singing every word to every song during their hour-long set, Auckland was pretty damn happy to have them back.

But it was New Jersey band My Chemical Romance that these fans had been waiting hours (and for some, camping overnight outside) to see. After a ridiculously long intro of lights and what sounded like a post-apocalyptic robotic moth buzzing in Outer Field’s ear, the band - led by frontman Gerard Way - took the stage to the first of many roars from the thousands front of stage.

Amberleigh Jack/Stuff My Chemical Romance mega fans started camping out at Western Springs Stadium more than 24 hours before the gig.

While black may have been the uniform of choice for the estimated 17,500 punters, the atmosphere did well to dispel the sad emo stereotype.

For tonight, at least, morale is high. The primarily young fans mix easily with those who are here to relive their youth. Even a few toddlers happily run around their rock-loving parents. One gets away from his carers, bolting through the crowd with a phone while mum and dad give chase.

Back on stage, the band kicked the party off with the 2022 single Foundations of Decay to the first of many deafening cheers.

Way may have become more known for his comic book-turned Netflix series The Umbrella Academy in recent years, but he took the stage with the same boyish looks, soaked hair and flair drama that this band was so well known for in the mid-2000s.

Tom Grut/Supplied Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance delivered the anthems to thousands of black-clad fans on Saturday night.

Turning up in a grey suit and skirt, Way grunted, squealed and growled at the crowd until finally – four songs in – addressing everyone with actual words.

He mentioned jetlag, but if he was still suffering he didn’t show it. For almost two hours, he moved about the stage with undying energy, constantly wiping his sweat-drenched fringe from his face.

With four studio albums and a plethora of anthems at their disposal, Way and his brother Mikey (bass), together with guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero drew raised fists and thousands-strong backup vocals with numerous big hits from all records.

Teenagers, Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) and I’m Not Okay (I Promise) had fans jumping in unison and Ghosts of You saw the first mass display of phone torches.

Whether it’s an act or just his persona, Way played the role of dark and dramatic perfectly, switching between grunting and growling at the crowd, before pivoting into difficult to follow dark monologues or cries of: “F... yes, f... yes my friends”.

But it was with Helena, from the 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge that sent this crowd into a frenzy that did not let up until the show drew to a close.

The 2006 hit Mama prompted dancing en masse and the anthemic Famous Last Words ensured most here would wake up with hoarse throats come Sunday morning.

But it was the opening bars of Welcome to the Black Parade, after Way encouraged the thousands of goths, misfits and black-clad 20-somethings to “be who the f... you are”, that the Outer Fields immediately became a 17,500-strong dance floor and karaoke bar.

Even the neighbours got involved with perfectly-timed fireworks being let off on a nearby property.

Tom Grut/Supplied My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance played the role of dark and dramatic from start to finish on Saturday night.

For these thousands of fans who had been waiting years - for some half their life – for this night, the sound of thousands singing in unison to the anthem that defined us is something most will not forget in a hurry.

It was a moment that begged the question, how can this be topped?

It turned out they wouldn’t even try.

Without encore or goodbyes the night was over.

Which, after a night of dramatics, theatrics and a little weirdness, seemed about exactly right.