'I feel I’ve been a bit irresponsible': The 1975 deliver wine-drunk rambles and catharsis in Auckland

REVIEW: At this point in their career, The 1975 may be too meta.

With divisive frontman Matty Healy at its helm, the UK alternative-rock band put on a show that was equal parts cathartic release and pretentious role-play for Auckland’s weather torn concert-goers in Spark Arena on Friday night.

In the wait to enter the show, queues were a wet and wild mess as the venue stayed staunch on its decision to stick to the 7pm door time.

Many concertgoers sported blouses – a nod to Healy’s own style – and in the rain their clothes were soaked and see-through, dyed hair leaking colour into crisp white button-ups.

READ MORE:

* The 1975: Fans warned not to camp overnight ahead of UK band's Auckland show

* The 1975 stunned by crowd's Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi rendition at Wellington show

* The 1975's Matty Healy sends sweet message to girlfriend FKA twigs amid Shia LaBeouf lawsuit



Inside the arena, spirits are higher, and the wetness patrons collected in the rain quickly turns to damp sweat, the air thick with the smell of it.

By 8pm, opener Wallice takes the stage, delivering an energetic performance with killer vocals and a cool girl charisma with hair ribbon accessories from NZ brand Caitlin Snell that will have her pinned as next season’s It-Girl.

Supplied. The 1975 may be too meta (this photo was taken during the band’s Wellington show).

The Los Angeles-based indie darling is sweet and sincere as she addresses the crowd, giving a genuine thanks to those who danced along to her music - hopefully the audience cheers rouse a return to New Zealand for her to headline her own show soon.

Just a few minutes after 9pm, Matty Healy and keyboardist Jamie Squire take the stage, with the frontman gripping a wine bottle and cigarette in hand (so much for Spark Arena’s no-smoking policy), and a tidal wave of cellphone cameras rise to greet him.

Opening with ballad Oh Caroline, Healy flexes his impressive vocal abilities in between puffs of cigarette smoke and gulps of wine. Maybe if he wasn’t so handsome, Healy would be considered a drunk for the way he swigs and swaggers – instead, it's clear that the women in the crowd want to be with him, and the men want to be him.

The concert is meant to be a show within a show, with the first act poising Healy as an arrogant, drunk rock star – except, is this an act, or is it reality?

Supplied It's clear that the women in the crowd want to be with him, and the men want to be him (this photo was taken during the band’s Wellington show).

The frontman, a sort-of Morrissey for the internet age (minus the politics), is a divisive figure, and his missed cues and incoherent babbling onstage would be more believable as a part of his blasé, cool guy act if there didn’t seem to be an ounce of truth behind the stage persona.

Either way, the crowd doesn’t seem fussed as they go wild for the frontman’s antics, a dancing mesh of starry-eyes and moving limbs and lungs screaming for every song.

Half an hour into the set, following performances of I Couldn’t Be More in Love, Happiness, and Me and You Together Song, Healy takes the crowd into a sort-of therapy session, breaking up the show’s first act.

The Manchester-native rambles through improvised monologue, musing on the impossible dilemma of fame – what it means to suffer under it, and yet benefit from it.

Supplied Healy’s missed cues and incoherent babbling onstage would more believable as a part of his blasé, cool guy persona if he didn’t seem like he was actually like that in real life (this photo was taken during the band’s Wellington show).

He gestures towards a fan’s sign in the crowd which reads ‘Matty Are You Okay?’, to which he responds: “I feel a bit bad to be honest, because I feel I’ve been a bit irresponsible.”

“I never meant to hurt to anybody ... I feel a bit bad ... Sorry Ice Spice,” he says, referencing comments he made two months ago about the rapper which drew accusations of racism.

The bizarre speech carries on for slightly too long, some patrons sharing uncomfortable glances and others screaming their adoration for Healy at the top of their lungs.

Thankfully, the shtick ends, and lighting up his second cigarette of the night, Healy loses his shirt, picks up a whisky flask, and dives into a rousing rendition of If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).

Supplied Finally, The 1975 deliver exactly what the crowd needs at this point: catharsis (this photo was taken during the band’s Wellington show).

Next follows a golden trio of Falling For You, About You, Robbers – from here, The 1975 deliver exactly what the crowd needs at this point: catharsis.

Healy’s ‘persona’ disappears, and a more likeable version emerges as the band delivers hit after hit from the band’s impressive catalogue, the venue heaving with sound as the crowd sings every word back to the band.

After the ambitious, but slightly too meta first act, The 1975 save themselves with an undeniably electric performance, bouncing between the feverish Somebody Else, an acoustic version of Paris, and a powerful rendition of genre-bending Love It If We Made It.

It’s hard to make sense of what’s real and what’s not in The 1975’s – or rather, Healy’s – weird world, but the allure of it all is clearly what has kept crowds coming back for more and more over the years.

As Healy himself tells the crowd, “your life wouldn’t be as dramatic without The 1975.”