About damn time: Lizzo tearfully takes Auckland to church

Lizzo fans Michael Kay and Bryn Monk got engaged during Lizzo's performance at Spark Arena on Wednesday night.

REVIEW: “I can see you, baby.”

In Auckland on Wednesday night, Lizzo proved the most stunning part of being at her show isn’t the fact that you’ll get to witness one of our generation’s most polished performers.

It’s not the fact that in a bedazzled jumpsuit and shimmering blue eyeshadow, set against retro-inspired visuals with her voice leading the audience to church, Lizzo calls to mind the image of an icon - Tina, Aretha, Diana.

It’s also not that being at a Lizzo concert feels like a warm embrace, like seeing your best friend after a long day at work and saying, “girl …”, like permission to breathe and let go. Actually, that’s a big part of it, but still.

Lizzo, on the final night of her 10-month long Special Tour, after providing a performance of total pop perfection, took the time to reach out to every section of Spark Arena to lend her soul to her fans.

Wearing a pounamu around her neck, a “taonga” gifted to her, she completes her home run of hits - Cuz I Love You, Tempo, Special, Truth Hurts - by turning up the lights on her audience and connecting with the crowd.

No one goes unnoticed by the Queen of self-love - a young boy in a light up jacket, a group of friends wearing homemade merchandise, little girls holding up DIY signs (“thank you for making that for me”), families waving and dancing (including a cameo from Rawiri Waititi).

“I’m sorry y’all,” she laughs. “I’m just having fun.”

Abigail Dougherty Musician Lizzo performs at the Spark Arena in Auckland.

She hands out autographs, takes selfies, lets her fans take the microphone and playfully call her “b….”. It carries on for ten or fifteen minutes, but the crowd doesn’t mind the opportunity to pause the concert to create a moment where the relationship between fan and hero transcends its impossibilities.

Even in the nosebleeds, the Gods, Lizzo reaches out to the frantic dancers and the children on a euphoric high. In the front row, she helps a man who had travelled from Perth to attend the show propose to his Kiwi partner.

There’s tears, screaming, hugging, and an “I do”. Lizzo serenades them as they dance, everyone in the crowd under love’s spell without any inhibitions intruding.

Abigail Dougherty Lizzo’s concert feels like a warm embrace.

At one point, she quotes Sally Field’s famous Oscars speech: “You like me,” she tells the audience with teary-eyes. “You really like me!”

What’s not to like, Lizzo? Think whatever shallow thoughts you want about her, but on a Wednesday night in Auckland, Lizzo proved what it means to be an icon.