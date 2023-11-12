Sam Smith brings Auckland to their knees with rousing, rebellious show

Here are some of the headlines concerning Sam Smith’s Gloria tour. ‘Sam Smith sparks backlash with racy outfits’, from Yahoo!. ‘Ridiculous and narcissistic’, from Piers Morgan. ‘Sam Smith shocks critics again with ‘vulgar and satanic show’, from The Mirror.

First of all, relax. Second of all, Aucklanders were clamouring for more of this so-called racy, ridiculous, and vulgar spectacle on Saturday night, as Smith brought their theatrical, thunderous Gloria tour to a roaring crowd.

Of all the shows at Spark Arena this year, Smith’s was the biggest party to date - like throwing a disco ball above the city, and turning Auckland into a big-hearted ball.

Smith has blossomed into a soulful performer, into a show-person with verve and bite, with all the boundary-pushing, world-making capacity of a real pop legend. There are moments in Gloria to make Boy George wince, flourishes that would cause Madonna to blush, and more pink feathers than Elton John could muster.

Artfully crafted in a three-act structure, with the goddess Aphrodite lying dormant centre-stage, it’s a rousing ode to becoming yourself - with all the heartbreak, sex, and rapture you might find along the way.

Firstly, the crowd. Smith was knocked back by Auckland’s heartfelt pleas, by tear-streaked response to Smith’s music, stopping at one point simply to wonder; “You guys are really, really loud. The sound you are making is incredible. This is incredible.”

Caroline Williams Sam Smith performs at Spark Arena for the last performance of their Gloria tour.

“I love you so much, Auckland. Out of everywhere we go, this country is my favourite place, and I mean it. I mean it.”

The connection between Smith and the crowd is instant. Blowing kisses at their squealing fans, and lovingly embracing their posse of back-up dancers, Smith’s stage-craft in Gloria is their greatest achievement to date.

Their three back-up singers bring hymn-like, gorgeous depth to the show’s first act, including Stay with Me, I’m Not the Only One, Like I Can. The Auckland crowd responded with churchlike dignity and wonder. Smith’s chemistry with every member of their team suggests their big-heartedness – a winningly warm vibe settles in from the outset.

But this is a party, not a therapy session. And while Smith might be taken aback by how Auckland tunes into their frequency from the first note, as a fan, it’s astonishing too how those early songs have taken on a bold, anthemic power since their first release.

Smith sings them with reverence, but also with a deeper, worldlier charm. It signals a shift by an artist who has moved from the initial inspiration of heartbreak and into a place of power.

It’s not, as Piers Morgan might suggest, a wall-to-wall gay bacchannalia (although this is the first Spark performer in recent memory to ask the entire arena to “give us a twirl”).

Caroline Williams/Stuff Smith’s three-act show, featuring the goddess Aphrodite, is a stunning odyssey of self-discovery.

Smith’s outfit changes, from their Christian Cowan ballgown, to Elton-esque pink feather coat, to Berghain-performer nipple tape), all have an enchanting effect - they have a spark of invention, and you never want to look away from them.

In the more crooning songs – including my song of the night, their cover of Des’ree’s Kissing You, Smith still clutches the microphone like a gift, giving us the mercy of their voice, finding so much power in their confessions.

The unity between Smith and their back-up-singers in Lay Me Down speaks to Gloria’s very best strengths - a voice that can summon heartbreak and then, in the same breath, have an incantatory effect, asking you to rise above it.

Smith is never once self-serious (“It’s really f.cking hot in this dress,” they confess), just wall-to-wall charm, causing a touching calm to settle in the quiet moments, before changing settings into a proper gay nightclub. Each of their entourage is a star in their own right, and Smith ensures they have their time to twerk to their heart’s content.

The “narcissism” that Smith’s critics fire at them feels so misplaced when you see Smith perform for yourself. The Spark Arena crowd - an indefinable bunch of middle-management-looking types, young straight couples, queer fanboys, and mum-daughter duos – sounded and looked so empowered. Smith’s coming-out as non-binary has inspired many through their public journey, but their self-liberation in other senses is moving for the masses.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Smith’s show demonstrated the blossoming of an artist – from young pop star to that oft-overused word, icon.

In the show’s second-half, as Smith asks us “to turn this into a proper gay nightclub” – an elegiac Gloria rendition is artfully done, serving their fans as well as a higher queer power, showing us just how far Smith has journeyed on this odyssey of fame and identity.

Silly and sexy in equal measure, the final third is as bold and beguiling as you expect – and the Spark crowd responded with thunderous chanting.

As we entered Smith’s rhinestone cowboy era – with all its outré dancing and Kit Kat Klub-aesthetic –Smith’s gifted vocals soar, and their Grammy-winning Unholy concluded an outrageous night.

It’s a show in which all the demons on their shoulder, all the monsters under their bed, have come out and been exorcised. All that’s left to do is dance.