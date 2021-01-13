Comedian Russell Howard in isolation in Auckland before heading out on tour

British comedian Russell Howard is about to tour New Zealand, becoming one of a handful of foreign artists to tour since the pandemic started.

After a week in managed isolation, British comedian Russell Howard received a knock on his door.

On the floor outside his Auckland hotel room sat a brown paper bag with a note, congratulating him on making it to his quarantine halfway point. Inside was a packet of pineapple lumps.

“I'd never had one of those. Pineapple lump sounds like an illness,” he said, adding that within an hour, he’d finished the whole bag.

The comedy success received an exemption to enter the country for his upcoming Respite tour, which will visit Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Tauranga and Dunedin.

SUPPLIED Russell Howard is believed to be the first Northern Hemisphere-based comedian to tour New Zealand post-lockdown.

Howard – who has more than six million followers on social media – said days in managed isolation “blend into one”. “It’s a bit like being in a dressing room for the longest time ever.”

With the United Kingdom facing its most challenging Covid-19 period since the pandemic began, Howard said he felt lucky to perform without the need for social distancing or masks.

He described New Zealand as a “mystical Valhalla”, adding the United Kingdom had been particularly envious with how the former had controlled the virus. The same could not be said for Britain, Howard said, where the government were “floundering” as hospitals face being overrun.

“One thing I will say about the UK at the moment is nobody is doing dry January. It’s so wet Cardi B could do a song about it.”

SUPPLIED Russell Howard will perform shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington and Tauranga.

Howard spent Christmas in England with his wife, Cerys Morgan, and their dog. They cooked a turkey for 12 people and ended up making curry, casserole and sandwiches out of it.

As Morgan was a doctor, Howard said he had a low tolerance for Covid-19 deniers because his wife tells him about first-hand experiences of people dying. There was a “strange correlation” between people who didn’t believe in the virus, and them having a lack of GCSEs (British academic qualifications), he said.

Looking out his hotel window, Howard said the “world turning as it once did” was something the rest of locked-down societies were desperately trying to hold onto.

“It’s such a ridiculous privilege to come to this country.”

He’s spent his last year performing gigs in carparks, the woods and lay-bys. His last big event without restrictions was December 2019 – more than a year ago.

But lockdown had been a blessing as it gave him an opportunity to work on new material. “I realised how much I love it.”

Laughter as a “societal orgasm” was important in a time of wild disconnection and division, he said.

As for his treatment in New Zealand, Howard had no gripes.

On arrival, he said a military personnel staffer asked him if he was aware of the quarantine situation, and if he had any concerns about his mental health.

“I was like ‘nah’, as you just want to be let in at this point. I lacked the courage to say I might go mad and w... like a gibbon.”

SUPPLIED Howard was offered pineapple lumps at the halfway point of his managed isolation stay.

Howard is believed to be the first North Hemisphere-based comedian to perform in New Zealand post-lockdown.