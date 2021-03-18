More than 35,000 non-New Zealanders allowed into country, questions raised over The Lion King's cast and crew arrival

The full number of non-New Zealanders allowed into the country since lockdown has gone beyond 35,000 – at a time when New Zealand’s perception of what a “critical” worker comes into question.

Along with health workers, overseas workers for stage show The Lion King were considered critical workers and had granted 126 spots in managed isolation. This coincides with couples, parents and children have been separated – struggling to get exemptions or spots in managed isolation.

On Thursday, Immigration NZ said that since March 20 2020, 159,546 people entered New Zealand.

This includes 123,934 citizens and permanent residents, as well as 35,612 allowed in as temporary or non-permanent resident visa holders. The 11,036 “critical” workers allowed in as either health or other critical workers was included in the 35,612 figure, Immigration NZ confirmed.

Critical workers allowed in were roughly one-third health workers, but included workers for an array of industries.

This has earned the ire of former opera singer and New Zealand Order of Merit recipient Helen Medlyn​.

Medlyn sent a letter to the Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni​ and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi​ over the decision to bring Disney’s The Lion King stage production to Aotearoa.

Joan Marcus/Disney Rafiki in the North American stage show of the Lion King.

On social media, Medlyn said she was "angry" about the decision.

Medlyn raised concerns about available space in MIQ facilities and how people in the local entertainment industry had cancelled shows, and were struggling.

Joan Marcus/Disney Nala and Simba in the stage show of the Lion King.

“New Zealanders are – by and large – a fair-minded lot, and we give leeway for mistakes ... But, when you make such trust-bludgeoning decisions like this, it’s a real slap in the face.”

She asked the ministers to reconsider the decision.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Former opera singer Helen Medlyn MNZM wrote on social media that she felt angry at the decision to let The Lion King come to New Zealand (File photo)

Medlyn and Sepuloni have been contacted for comment.

Denise Roche​, director of Equity New Zealand, the union representing performers, said in usual circumstances, international shows brought tourists from overseas. But with the border closed, there would be a smaller audience of New Zealanders who could spend money on these types of shows.

“What we want to see is the ability for New Zealanders to be cast in these shows and build their careers,” Roche said.

“Immigration that allows an international production to come into New Zealand to perform and not necessarily contribute much to the industry or build opportunities for New Zealanders seems to be extractive.”

Roche said immigration settings needed to be reviewed in order to keep up with Covid-19 as the cast and crew of The Lion King were not critical workers.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi​ said the Government recognised the difficulties Covid-19 had caused for workers and business across New Zealand.

“International shows are rare events in New Zealand since the Covid pandemic hit,” Faafoi said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says international shows are rare events in New Zealand and where they are possible, they could provide much-needed boosts to local economies. (File photo)

“Where they are possible, they can provide much-needed boosts to local economies, including hotel occupancies, as well as being an incentive for audiences to search out other live event experiences which give an opportunity for local stage shows to leverage their productions off that audience enthusiasm for live entertainment.”

Chris Henry​, managing director of entertainment publicity agency 818 which is managing the tour, said there was no further comment to make.