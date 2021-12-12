A dragon, an ogre and a princess - $1m set accompanies Shrek The Musical

Shrek the Musical is coming to Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Christchurch in 2022.

New Zealand audiences will soon be able to get up close to the world’s favourite ogre.

Shrek The Musical is coming to Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch next year.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film Shrek, the show has been touring the world since 2008, but this is the first time this production has been to New Zealand.

Producer Layton Lillas​ has imported the set and props used on both the UK and Australian tours. Worth more than $1 million and filling five shipping containers, they arrived in New Zealand last Monday.

A dragon has even taken up residence in its very own container, Lillas said.

Kiwi actor and musician Tom Knowles will perform as Shrek, and another 13 actors are expected to be cast in January.

Lillas said his preference was always to hire local talent, especially during Covid times, when border closures made it difficult for overseas performers to come in.

Auditions have been postponed due to Covid-19, but applications have already been received from more than 100 Kiwi actors, including about 40 who want to play the coveted role of Princess Fiona.

The Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch will host Shrek The Musical in October next year.

The musical, set in a faraway kingdom, is part-romance, part twisted fairytale. The kingdom is turned upside down when an unseemly ogre shows up to rescue a feisty princess, rather than a handsome prince.

Lillas, of Showcase Entertainment Group, also brought Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat to the stage, along with the regional tour of Madagascar The Musical.

He said all of his productions were designed to be accessible to as many people as possible.

“I love to see kids being introduced to theatre at a really high level.”

His version of Shrek The Musical is designed for younger audiences, with a running time of about 75 minutes.

The shows are planned for the April and October school holidays at 10.30am and 2pm, with no late nights.

The show will be in Auckland for a week from April 19 and in Hamilton from April 26. It will then take a long break before coming to Christchurch on October 3 and then Wellington on October 11.

All venues require proof of vaccine pass for anyone over 12 years of age.