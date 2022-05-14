Topp Twins put name to new Comedy Fest award for their 65th birthday

The iconic Kiwi entertainers have shared most of their lives together

Today, Dame Jools and Lynda Topp turn 65. As an additional birthday present, the New Zealand Comedy Trust has announced the inaugural Topp Prize, which will go to a “wild-card” of the Comedy Scene in Aotearoa each year.

The Topp Prize, which carries a cash award of $15,000, pays homage to the irreverent spirit of the Topp Twins, and will be awarded for the first time this September.

“We are so happy to be associated with this exciting new award. Comedy isn’t just about stand-up - it’s also for people who may like to sit down,” said Jools.

Supplied/Supplied The Topp Twins performing in the New Zealand Comedy Trust’s Best Foods Christmas Comedy Gala in 2020.

The Comedy Trusts’ other two main prizes, the Billy T and the Fred, reward a live stage show within the context of the NZ International Comedy Festival. But the Topp Prize, will instead go to a current body of work from any corner of the comedy sphere, on or off the live stage, within or beyond Aotearoa.

It can be awarded annually to any practising individual, duo or group with a strong, clear and unique voice; a person or group making Aotearoa laugh with an out-of-the-box approach, no matter where that comedy takes place.

"To be truly funny often requires looking at the world in a different way, and this award will foster and reward that,” said Lynda.

“Our motto has always been Amuse never Abuse. To put something down you don’t need to know anything about it - but to send something up you have to know everything about it. We are excited to know this award may help encourage the next generation of funny truth-tellers.”

Supplied The non-competitive Topp Prize will be awarded annually to any practising individual, duo or group with a strong, clear and unique voice; a person or group making Aotearoa laugh with an out-of-the-box approach, no matter where that comedy takes place.

Lauren Whitney, general manager of the NZ Comedy Trust said the new award “reflect[s] the strength and reach of the comedy industry into more spaces across Aotearoa and globally.”

“The Topp Twins have always been trailblazers and their comedy has broken down boundaries. This has sometimes come at a personal cost so it’s wonderful that this Topp Prize recognises the courage and craft of diverse comedians who extend the genre of comedy.”

Lynda added they were “thrilled” to have an award that acknowledges women comedians and diversity named in their honour.

“If I was a young comedian, I’d love to win this,” she said.

Chris Skelton In March Jools and Lynda Topp announced they had both been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The recipient of the Topp Prize will be gifted a cash grant and trophy by the Trust.

"I am so proud to be associated with an award celebrating two legends that represent the best in New Zealand comedy,” said chairman of the selection panel, Paul Horan.

“They not only invented their own genre, but they altered the way we think of comedy in this country. They combined warmth and conscience to create a way of laughing that could only happen here.

“This prize will elevate the innovators and the risk-takers, so that the core of our industry stays true to the Topps’ comedy ethos.”