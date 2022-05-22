Cringeworthy 80s a 'nostalgic trip' through the decade that brought some of New Zealand's greatest hits

Cringeworthy - the 80s, directed and devised by Andrea Sanders, Circa Theatre until June 11. Reviewed by Sarah Catherall.

I haven’t laughed this much in a long time. On Friday night at Circa Theatre, Andrea Sanders - the Beatgirls founder and singer - takes us on a nostalgic trip through the decade in which I was a teenager: the 80s.

Her three cast members - Susie Dunn, Matt Mulholland and Devon Neiman - weren’t even born when Sanders and I were singing along to Jenny Morris and The Crocodiles’ hit Tears’.

Cringeworthy - The 80s is a musical comedy showcasing some of the bands and Kiwi songs we heard on our airwaves and two TV channels in the 1980s.

A sequel to Cringeworthy - The 70s, the 80s was a decade packed with local hits, when bands like DD Smash, The Mockers, Split Enz, Dance Exponents, and The Swingers released songs which are still around and which (some of us) still love today.

Mitch Sigley/Supplied Susie Dunn (forefront) with Andrea Sanders (background).

The show starts with the Blam, Blam, Blam song There is no depression in New Zealand, which came amid concerns about rising inflation, high unemployment, and Springbok tour protests. Fast-forward 40 years and we’ve got many of the same economic pressures and social tensions.

I find myself crying out “Oh yeah!’’ quite a lot throughout as the cast sing the songs which I played on my pink double decker cassette deck, like Jon Stevens’ cover, Montego Bay’.

Then he flew the coop to Oz, “How’z that?’’, the cast sing. “The lure of the bright Aussie lights, and the stark reality that if you wanted to make it in the music industry, you had to head overseas,’’ Sanders (also the show writer and director) tells us.

Neil Finn went too, after his 1980 song I Got You, which was Split Enz’ most commercially successful song. “Just like the pavlova, Neil went on to be claimed by the Aussies, didn’t he?’’ Sanders reminds us.

Mitch Sigley/Supplied From left: Andrea Sanders, Devon Neiman, and Matt Mulholland’s singing is a musical tour of some of New Zealand’s greatest hits.

While most of the songs are Kiwi ones, there is the odd international hit. One of the funniest scenes comes in the second half, when Dunn and Sanders sing an example of what was known as the “power ballad’’. Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart. “Turnaround bright eyes,’’ Sanders sings.

The song’s lyrics are cringeworthy on reflection, and a group of women who look about my age laugh hysterically in the back row. This is definitely one to see on a girls’ night.

The script is wonderfully researched. The cast cleverly link the hits with events from the time. Margaret Thatcher, the Charles and Di royal wedding, Rob Muldoon’s snap election, the arrival of GST and also weekend shopping. The red phone boxes that we used to tap to get free calls, bubble gum jeans, big hair, and fluoro outfits. I even had the same plastic triangle earrings Sanders wears in one costume change.

Mitch Sigley/Supplied Devon Neiman rocking the big hairdos typical of the decade.

We shine our cellphones in one song, the cast reminding us that we used to flick our lighters on at 80s’ concerts. Which is another point: it’s easy to look at the decade with rose-tinted glasses, but New Zealand was isolated from the world, we smoked indoors, we feared nuclear war and hadn’t widely embraced gay rights. The cultural cringe was alive and well - there was no New Zealand music quota - unlike today when Kiwi music and culture is supported and celebrated.

Later at home, my 16-year-old teen plays music from YouTube on her computer, which is another point that Sanders wants to make - we had two TV channels in the 80s, and were held hostage to the Top 40 and Radio with Pictures, while today’s Gen Zers are bombarded with musical options on a vast array of streaming platforms.

They often feel an option overload, unlike the 80s, when things were rare, scheduled and so they felt exciting. Thanks to Sanders and her brilliant cast I'm reminded of that moment when I was 16-years-old, waiting in front of the telly for the music programme Shazam to come on.