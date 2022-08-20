Les Misérables gets 'handsome, expansive treatment' in fresh Wellington production

Hayden Lawrence, who plays Jean Valjean and Chris Crowe in the role of Javert both had impressive opening nights, reviewer Max Rashbrooke says.

Les Misérables, St James Theatre, Capital Theatre Trust and G&T Productions, directed by Grant Meese, Aug 19- Sept 4. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

The celebrated musical Les Misérables, a tale of love and redemption set amidst the turbulence of early-nineteenth-century France, receives a handsome and expansive treatment in this new production by the Capital Theatre Trust and G&T Productions.

At the heart of the story is Jean Valjean, a man newly released from prison after spending 19 years locked up for stealing food to support his family.

As the years roll on and Valjean become more respectable, he encounters a vivid cast of characters. Among them solo mother Fantine and her daughter Cosette, the gruesome innkeepers Monsieur and Madame Thénardier and a group of students agitating for revolution in 1830s Paris.

Supplied Maya Handa Naff and Nick Lerew in rehearsal for their roles of Eponine and Marius in Les Misérables.

LK Creative/Supplied Hayden Lawrence, a Wellington IRD worker originally from Blenheim, plays the character of Jean Valjean.

But his relentless pursuit by the police inspector Javert, his dark alter-ego and a near-match for him in strength and determination, prevents him from fully escaping his past.

Inevitably, much of a production’s success rests on the person playing Valjean – and Hayden Lawrence does not disappoint.

Beautifully capturing his character’s finely balanced combination of rage and dignity, Lawrence has a strong, mature voice put to good effect in the second-half solo ‘Bring Him Home’.

Connor Scott/STUFF Les Misérables opens on Friday, August 19, at the St James Theatre in Wellington. Arts reporter André Chumko talks to director Grant Meese and lead Hayden Lawrence ahead of the premiere.

It’s just as well Lawrence is so good, as he might have been overpowered by an exceptionally imposing Chris Crowe as Javert, both commanding physicality and tortured intensity.

The sets, too, are excellent – their brick-built immensity reinforcing the humbleness and vulnerability of the show’s cast of characters. Among the highlights are an oversized set of trompe l’oeil sewer grates and a ‘swords into ploughshares’ moment whereby the big brick stairs re-form and become huge, jumbled-up barricades.

The quiet moments are done well, too, notably in Fantine’s bed scene, while the revolving stage is used to good effect, especially in the centrepiece battle.

LK Creative/Supplied Maya Handa Naff as Eponine, left, and Nick Lerew as Marius in the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel.

Among the supporting cast, Maya Handa Naff as Eponine stands out thanks to an exceptionally pure voice, as do the theatrics of Sandy Leadbeater and Tania Parker as the Thénardiers. Their ‘Master of the House’ setpiece is an absolute hoot, and her lurid final-act dress is almost worth the price of admission alone. The period costumes – all swirling skirts and sweeping frock coats – are consistently delightful.

The performance quality isn’t consistently maintained throughout the cast, with the students somehow lacking in intensity, an unconvincing bunch of rebels led by a slightly stiff Joe Mara as Enjolras.

The lighting occasionally misfires as seen when the ambient light drowns out the candles held by the soldier ghosts late on in the show, robbing the scene of its presumed effect.

LK Creative/Supplied Joe Mara, who plays the role of Enjolras, leads the uprising.

Opening night also featured a few wobbles with the curtains and revolving stage, the chorus and orchestra weren’t always in sync, and there were some rough edges in the orchestra’s execution.

Such glitches might well be ironed out as the run continues, and there is no doubting the production does the big things well. Full of energy, pathos and humour, it wholeheartedly renders both the big sweep of budding revolutions and the small-scale moments of redemption, as a tortured soul at last finds grace.