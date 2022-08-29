Skin Tight a must-see 'muscular piece of poetry'

Skin Tight, by Gary Henderson, Directed by Katherine McRae, Circa Theatre, Aug 27- Sept 24, reviewed by Emilie Hope.

REVIEW: A great production starts with an excellent script and Gary Henderson’s Skin Tight is one that is meant to be performed. Director Katherine McRae and her cast and crew do spectacular justice to the script, giving us a hearty, tender, playful and powerful performance.

Skin Tight is inspired by Henderson’s own parents and Denis Glover’s poem The Magpies. We follow Tom (Arlo Gibson) and Elizabeth (Ella Gilbert) as they revisit past experiences and explore dark secrets, all with immense love. Gibson and Gilbert completely capture our attention for the full 65 minutes of the performance.

The show opens with pounding music (Oliver Devlin) and bold lighting (Brynne Tasker-Poland), and the actors crash into one another, like gods in a wrestling match, each holding the upper hand but only for a moment before the other makes a move and struggles to win again.

Movement is a huge part of the play and with the help of Tandi Wright as the intimacy coordinator and Allan Henry as fight support, it sets the tone for the entire performance.

Gibson and Gilbert don’t hold back as they collide and play with each other throughout the show (including a full-blown water fight later) – truly something magnificent to behold.

Skin Tight is set in roughly mid-century New Zealand, in the South Island. This is reflected in the costumes (by Fran McMulle, Cry Cry Cry Clothing, and Helen Morrish), and in Lucas Neal’s skeletal set design of a farmhouse, and in the text, as young men, including Tom, went off to war with alacrity yet either did not return or did not return the same. However, these touchstones don’t mean we are rooted to the time.

Isabella Austin/Supplied Gibson and Gilbert don’t hold back as they collide and play with each other throughout the show.

Performing Skin Tight in an Aotearoa where euthanasia is now legal, conversations around death ring different. The first line of the play, spoken by Elizabeth, is “I have to go”. It is never made clear why she must go, or to where, but later when she asks Tom if he would wash her body when she is dead (the answer for which was yes, of course), it makes us wonder if perhaps Elizabeth is sick and the play takes part in the last few hours before she must go to her appointment and meet her maker.

Skin Tight is about going, letting go and grief. There’s a mourning of the past, of what happened while Tom and Elizabeth were apart, of the mortgagee sale that took their beloved farm, of the estranged daughter who does not want to see her mother one last time. There is also a coming together, a unique love shared between Tom and Elizabeth.

This muscular piece of poetry is an absolute must-see.