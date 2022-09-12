Reimagined fairytale classic coming to Wellington, Christchurch stages

What Now host Erin Wells is due to play Belle in Beauty and the Beast – the Pantomime.

A pantomime starring RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean, What Now host Erin Wells, and musician and singer Ali Harper is coming to Wellington later this year.

Based on the classic fairytale, the reimagined Beauty and the Beast – the Pantomime will run at the St James Theatre from December 14-18 after a showing at Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal.

Adapted by writer-director Gregory Cooper, who’s worked on Cinderella, That Bloody Woman, and Rumpelstiltskin, the pantomime would be packed full of costumes, comedy and special effects, its organisers said in a statement.

The story follows Belle, played by Wells, after she’s imprisoned in a castle with a beast and a number of magical characters entrapped under the spell of a witch. The beast tries to break free from the curse, and Belle attempts to outwit the witch.

READ MORE:

* Nelson audiences invited to take a trip Into the Woods

* Pantomime returns to Christchurch with drag superstar Kita Mean

* Searching for Prince Charming in Christchurch



Mean, who also hosted two seasons of TVNZ’s House of Drag and recently returned to Aotearoa from a United States tour, will play Belle’s flamboyant sister Tynes.

Award-winning entertainer Harper – who’s performed in Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady – it set to play the castle’s head housekeeper, Mrs Potts.

British production company GMG Productions, which was behind recent productions of Madagascar the Musical and Christchurch’s Cinderella the Pantomime, is bringing the costumes and sets to New Zealand from England.

Producer Carlos Candal said the company was devastated to postpone last year’s season of Beauty and the Beast, which was due to be held in Christchurch.

Chris McKeen/Stuff RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean stars as Belle’s flamboyant sister.

“Like a good fairytale, this one will have a happy ending,” he said.

Other talent in the show includes Calista Nelmes, who starred as Lorraine in last year’s Auckland and Wellington productions of Jersey Boys, who will play the role of Sydney, the Wicked Witch of the West.

And Rebekah Head, who has previously performed as Glinda in three different productions of the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked, will play Alexandra the Good Witch.

Edwin Beats will play Belle’s father Maurice, and Trubie-Dylan Smith will be Seymour Bottom.

The show is choreographed by Gemma Kearney, and directed by Hayden Taylor.