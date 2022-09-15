Steven Ray captivating in TAHI Festival play Title and Deed

Actor and director Steven Ray is captivating as he explores the notion of home, the world, our existence and the fragility of life in these uncertain times.

Title and Deed, written by Will Eno, performed by Steven Ray, as part of the TAHI Festival. Circa Theatre. Until Sept 24. Reviewed by Sarah Catherall.

A nameless wandering man comes on stage and we wonder who is he? Do we care? Should we care? What will this older man dressed in a safari suit have to tell us?

Over the next hour, this eternally wandering everyman is portrayed by the actor and director Steven Ray in a captivating solo performance as he explores the notion of home, the world, our existence and the fragility of life in these uncertain times.

“I have the occasion to question my existence ... Penetrating questions like ‘who exactly are you?’’’ he says.

We don’t know the character’s age but it feels like he’s in mid to late life. The audience on opening night feel like Circa’s core followers: they’re mainly 50-plus theatre goers who nod and laugh and relate. I don’t know how much his play will appeal to a younger, Gen Z or millennial audience because many of the wandering man’s reflections feel like the musings of someone older, who has experienced both joy and loss.

Title and Deed was created by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Horton Foote Prize winner Will Eno, whom the New York Times called “a Samuel Beckett” for the Jon Stewart generation. Eno wrote it pre-Covid, in 2012.

supplied We hear and hone in on different lines and themes delivered so superbly by Ray

The monologue opens with the character sitting on the stage facing the wing, which seems to symbolise his (and our) detachment from one another. He is from another place. “I speak to you as a foreigner but as a lucky person … I’m here as a celebrant. I have a sad way of talking but it’s just the sound of my voice.’

“We’re not that different you and I. If you’ve nothing good in your heart, as I don’t, or nothing good in your head, as I don’t, you will always be away from home. Not homeless … but ‘unhomed’’. A made up word.’’

I sit with two girlfriends and we all respond to it differently. And I think that’s the point. Just like life, we hear and hone in on different lines and themes delivered so superbly by Ray.

I pick up on the play’s feminist overtones. Eno reflects on the suffering of women throughout. "Poor women. It just doesn't stop, does it? Bleeding and bleeding and then that stops and it's ‘Goodnight Irene’, if your name is Irene and it's night when you die. There's something sadder about a woman dying than a man. There's something sad about it all, about both. I just happen to have gotten most of my shelter from the former, so any tenderness tends in that direction.”

In the programme, Ray writes about why he wanted to perform the role and it gives the monologue more poignancy when we relate IT to his own challenges. “The connections I made with it related to my temporary living situations and my wanderings across the planet over the past few years, along with the impact and challenges we all have had to meet head-on, through the global pandemic,’’ he writes.