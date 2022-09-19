Kinky Boots, set to Cyndi Lauper soundtrack, strutting into New Zealand next year

Kinky Boots is coming to Wellington in June next year.

The award-winning musical Kinky Boots, set to a score by pop star Cyndi Lauper, will debut in Wellington and Auckland next year.

Written by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein and based off the 2005 British film of the same name – mostly inspired by true events – the musical follows the life of Charlie Price, who reluctantly inherits a shoe factory and works with a drag queen named Lola to produce a line of high heels to save the business from bankruptcy.

Since its 2012 premiere in Chicago, the musical toured the United States including on Broadway, and also made it to London’s West End.

It won a total of six Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Score for Lauper, and Best Actor for Billy Porter who played Lola. It also won three Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Cyndi Lauper arrives for the opening night of Kinky Boots at Capitol Theatre in Sydney in April 2017.

The New Zealand production is co-produced by the Amici Trust and G&T Productions, the brains behind last year’s run of Jersey Boys in Wellington and Auckland, and this year’s Les Misérables show in the capital.

Kinky Boots would be full of elaborate costumes, exhilarating choreography and a heartfelt story, its organisers said in a statement.

It would be directed by David Adkins, who previously worked on Sister Act and Miss Saigon, and feature a new set by Harold Moot, as well as costuming by Stephen Robertson that would be created locally.

supplied Kinky Boots won six Tony Awards, including Best New Musical and has toured the world.

Adkins said he was thrilled to bring the show to Aotearoa for the first time. “Kinky Boots is a perfect tonic to lift the spirits after such a tough few years ... It’s fun, it’s free-spirited and has so much heart,” he said in a statement.