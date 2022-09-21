High-heel drama keeps audience and guest detective guessing

Drop Dead Gorgeous – a Drag Murder Miss-Tery, presented by Les Femmes, BATS Theatre, Sept 20-24, reviewed by Sarah Catherall.

It’s high-heel drama when three drag queens compete for a crown while a detective - aided by the audience - tries to solve a murder mystery.

Drop Dead Gorgeous: A Drag Murder Miss-tery is fabulous and funny, and the latest offering of the multi-talented drag queens and musical theatre stars, Les Femmes: Olly Humphries (starring as Miss Givings), Jeremy Hinman (Miss Manage) and Jared Morello (Miss Demeanour).

The show opens with the arrival of Karen O’Leary (who plays Officer O’Leary in Wellington Paranormal) who tells us the queens are not yet ready to come on stage. All we see are a pair of heels peaking out from beneath a curtain. Another drag queen contestant - number four in the Miss Mature Tween Queen pageant - has been murdered, and the question over the next 75 minutes is, whodunnit?

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington Paranormal actor Karen O’Leary is the guest detective on the opening night of Drop Dead Gorgeous – a Drag Murder Miss-Tery.

Each night, the guest detective is played by a different actor, which means the show will feel very different depending on who that is (others this week are actor Simon Leary and comedian Sera Devcich). On opening night its O’Leary, whose delivery in a Scottish accent is bone dry, and you may like or love the show depending on whether you like her style. She only gets page one and the opening lines of the script just before she goes on stage, so this is impromptu theatre for her. O’Leary’s role investigating the murder - aided by us, the audience - determines where the plot goes.

It’s fun to participate. We are asked to check under our seats - there is an envelope under mine, marked 5. I ask Miss Manage what law she might change and why. A few others are given clues they read out to help the detective decide who might have murdered the contestant: an earring and a corset were chosen clues on our night.

I loved the drag queens, especially Miss Givings’ hilarious and fabulous tap-dancing routine and the swimsuit parade, when the trio twirl around in 1950s swimsuits with frills.

They’re all musical theatre stars and over 75 minutes, sing, dance, and strut their stuff in sparkly, over-the-top, costumes. All their songs are original - like my friend who came with me, our only wish was that there was a bit more singing, dancing and prancing as the script felt a bit sluggish in the middle.

This show is easy to watch for those who might find a drag show a bit much. There’s a surprising plot twist towards the end. There are four possible endings depending on which envelopes the audience choose - and even the drag queens don’t know “who dunnit’’ till the end.

Unlike other performances where lines and plots are fixed in stone, Drop Dead Gorgeous is cleverly original: it could feel like quite a different show depending on which night you choose to book tickets.