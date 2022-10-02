Two-person thriller The Wasp a taste of exquisite theatre

The performances by Bree Peters, left, and Miriama McDowell in The Wasp are outstanding. They hit harsh truths, humorous beats, and feed off one another in a way that keeps the excellent pace.

The Wasp by Morgan Lloyd Malcom, Directed by Sam Snedden, Circa Theatre, Oct 1-29, Review by Emilie Hope.

The tarantula hawk wasp is one that preys on tarantula by stinging and sedating them, laying an egg inside them, which will feed off the host until it is ready to hatch, bursting out of the spider and killing it. This is the backdrop for Circa Theatre’s newest production, The Wasp, directed by Sam Snedden. But of the two characters we see on stage, which is the wasp, and which is the spider?

The Wasp is a two-person thriller following Heather (Bree Peters) and Carla (Miriama McDowell). Heather seems to be successful in all the societally expected ways, and Carla is a survivor of her circumstances, living pay day to pay day to support her family with baby number five on the way. When the two catch up after two decades, the former high school friends strike a deadly deal which reveals itself to be deeply insidious with every wily twist and perfidious turn.

Andi Crown/Supplied Carla (Miriama McDowell) is a survivor of her circumstances, living pay day to pay day to support her family with baby number five on the way.

The performances by Peters and McDowell are outstanding. They hit harsh truths, humorous beats, and feed off one another in a way that keeps the excellent pace, no doubt also due to Snedden’s directing. The Wasp, written by British playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcom, has been subtly adapted for a New Zealand context, allowing the use of slang and place names.

Production Designer Meg Rollandi creates a modern and elegant set. The first scene takes place outside a cafe which is simply divided from the rest of the set by a sickly yellow-green plastic curtain (the kind of plastic curtain you expect to see at a meatworks), and a bench. Transitioning into Heather’s home, this curtain is tilted so it slides off and piles up on the floor, unfortunately never to be used or touched again. The rest of the set shows a lavish home with huge shelves where wasps, butterflies, and moths are on display, with the help of clever lighting by Jane Hakaraia.

Andi Crown/Supplied Heather (Bree Peters) seems to be successful in all the societally expected ways.

The technical element that is truly outstanding is the music, composed by Emi Pogoni. As the lights dim to start the play, so too does the house music (Girl by Destiny’s Child) slow down and distort into something unsettling and almost demonic. This occurs again after the intermission with Dido’s White Flag – this use brings us effectively into (and back into) this disquieting show. The sounds of wasps buzzing which is scattered around the theatre are also used at pivotal points, as well as violin (Anita Clark) and double bass (Scott Maynard) at the perfect moments to build the tension within the scene, in a way that makes your hair stand on end.

The Wasp is a slick production. Anyone with an interest in crime stories should make their way to Circa Theatre to get a taste of some exquisite theatre.