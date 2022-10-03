WOW winner's 'mourning widow' has a message of emotional acceptance

New Zealand creativity was on full display at WOW in Wellington after a two-year hiatus.

Great art tells a story and the narrative behind the World of WearableArt’s supreme winning piece speaks of an age where women were more emotionally constrained, and how far we’ve come.

Hawke’s Bay artist Kate MacKenzie​ said her World of WearableArt entry ‘Wanton Widow’ was initially inspired by the beauty and charm of traditional wooden china cabinets.

“I’ve always had a love for old, antiquated things. My mum used to restore a lot of old furniture,” she said.

MacKenzie used Singer sewing machines’ intricate carved wooden draws for the upper sleeves and she finely crafted a mourning bonnet that hides the model’s face.

Getty Images Kate MacKenzie’s Wanton Widow won the Open Section and Supreme WOW Award at the 2022 World of WearableArt awards.

She used china cabinets to represent the ostentatious display of wealth by Victorian era homeowners.

“I thought maybe she could be a widow in the 19th century who feels like fragile china sitting on a shelf for display only.

“They had to wear black for 2½ years and wore veils over their faces to cover their emotions.”

Florence Charvin/Supplied World of WearableArt supreme winner Kate MacKenzie is a fulltime artist about to feature in a show at Muse Gallery in Havelock North next month.

Like the artwork, MacKenzie wanted its message to be modernised in style and show how far we’ve come in expressing feelings.

“I thought about mourning today and how wonderful it is that we can weep openly and not be embarrassed about our emotions. We can grieve in the way we want to grieve.”

MacKenzie aimed to create something audiences had never seen before but threaded with history.

“I try to bring the historical into the now with my designs. I wanted her to look fashionable even though she was old.”

WOW/Stuff MacKenzie’s Poly Nation was the supreme winner in 2014.

It was the second supreme win at WOW for MacKenzie who won with Poly Nation in 2014.

“Like anything, the first time you win you wonder if it’s a fluke, so it’s quite validating to have another one under the belt. Not that I was aiming for that, I just love doing it.”

The supreme winner takes home $30,000 and MacKenzie was also awarded $6000 for her win in the Open category.

WORLD OF WEARABLEART/SUPPLIED A snippet of the 2022 World of WearableArt show.

The winners of this year’s awards were announced on Friday night and the show’s run at Wellington’s TSB Arena on Queens Wharf continues until October 16.

MacKenzie is a fulltime artist based in Havelock North and has her oil paintings on display throughout the country.