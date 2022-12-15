Beauty and the Beast panto has contemporary twist for Christmas

The Beast (Justin Rogers) and Belle (Erin Wells) in Beauty and the Beast - the traditional love story is given a contemporary twist.

Beauty and the Beast, GMG Productions, St James Theatre, Dec 14-17, Reviewed by Sarah Catherall.

The traditional Beauty and the Beast fairytale is wonderfully reworked for contemporary times - there is talk of rate rises and cycleways as Belle is cursed by the wicked witch - in this latest panto which leaves us all in stitches.

Erin Wells (What Now) is charming as the enchanting Belle, who among her many challenges has to deal with her annoying sister, Tynes, played by the brilliant and hilarious Caleb Jago-Ward (The Voice Australia, Hairspray and Grease). Tynes - with big hair and piles of make-up - likens the siblings to the “Sky Tower versus the Eiffel Tower’’.

“Knock knock, whose there, Belle who? Exactly!’’ Tynes shrieks.

It’s the typical Beauty and the Beast plot with contemporary renderings: the hideous Beast (Justin Rogers) and a number of characters are all entrapped under the spell of the wicked witch. Can the Beast break free from the curse? Will Belle outwit the wicked witch? Can she fall in love with the Beast before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose?

In the script adapted by writer and director, Gregory Cooper, the wicked witch, Sydney, (brilliantly played by Hillary Moulder) arrives by Jetstar - “You’re lucky you got here at all,’’ the Beast quips, as the audience roars, and Sydney casts a spell over him, turning him into a hideous beast.

supplied Beauty and the Beast - Belle played by Erin Wells and her father Maurice (Edwin Beats). With his funny Dad jokes, Beats is hilarious.

Belle’s father Maurice (Edwin Beats), lugging his cello, is off on an adventure and he asks his daughters what they want him to bring back. Sweet Belle wants a rose. With his funny Dad jokes, Beats is hilarious, showing his penchant for comedy (he’s been on Jono and Ben). Tynes wants make-up, and “All I want for Christmas is a big credit card’’.

Mrs Potts (Ali Harper ) is exceptional as the castle's head housekeeper, with one of the strongest singing voices in the panto. Her rendition of We Are Family - accompanied by the talented musical director/pianist Hayden Taylor - is powerful and her costume is fabulous, her teapot skirt bouncing as she moves on stage and steam hisses out of a sleeve.

supplied Beauty and the Beast is on at the St James Theatre.

Another cast favourite is Sydney, whose exaggerated performance is loved. Alexandra the Good Witch of the South (Rebekah Head) is also brilliant and her voice is magnificent when she sings Firework in the second half. Trubie-Dylan Smith makes us laugh as Seymour Bottom.

Throughout, we’re invited to yell and scream, in typical panto style. In the second half, chocolates are thrown into the audience and I catch one. If the script is a bit old-school - girl falls in love with beast who turns back into a prince - then we don’t really mind.

There are jokes about MIQ, and in the final scene, Belle cycles on an e-bike in a cycle way through the forest. The only thing missing is a more dramatic set - the European village backdrop in parts feels out of step with the modern script.

Christmas is mentioned throughout, which is perfect for the kids in the audience and, as we leave the beautiful St James Theatre, Wellington’s Christmas tree is glowing in the darkness on Courtenay Place, making me feel all Christmassy for the first time this year.