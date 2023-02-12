An evening in the Dell with Shakespeare's The Tempest

The Dell is the perfect setting for The Tempest where Prospero (played on opening night by India Worsnop, centre) sets down his rough magic and accepts his own flawed humanity

The Tempest, Wellington Summer Shakespeare, directed by Megan Evans, The Dell, Botanic Gardens February 10-25, Reviewed by Sarah Catherall

In a summer marked by unprecedented floods and crazy weather, it’s fitting that this year’s Wellington Summer Shakespeare opens with a shipwreck and a storm. In Act I of The Tempest, a crew battle a storm around Italy and I can’t help but think of all those up north filling sand bags as they prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle.

We sit on chairs and blankets in the Dell on a stunning Wellington evening as director Megan Evans tells us she wanted to create an ecologically-based interpretation of The Tempest.

The Dell is the perfect setting. Prospero (played on our night by India Worsnop) uses magic to conjure a storm and torment the survivors of a shipwreck, including - in this modern-day version - the Queen (not the King) of Naples (Linda Dale) and Prospero's treacherous brother, Antonio (Tom Vassar). Prospero's slave, Caliban (Sean Farrell), plots to rid himself of his master, but is thwarted by Prospero's spirit-servant Ariel (Maea Shepherd).

By the end of the two-hour performance, we’ve watched Prospero set down his rough magic and accept his own flawed humanity as enough.

Alex Rabina/Supplied Anna Secker as Miranda and Sebastian Kerebs as Ferdinand in The Tempest.

The cast - a third university students or alumni - alternate every second night – and they’ve cleverly mixed the genders of some characters. Ariel is usually played by a male; in this production, the spirit servant is revitalised by Maea Shepherd, who has a singing voice which rings out superbly in The Dell. Susan Williams also grabs our attention as Gonzalo, the council to Alonsa.

The Tempest was considered neither a tragedy or comedy but there is a lot of humour, especially in the second half, which I preferred. As darkness falls and the trees and stage glow in pink and yellow lights, the atmosphere feels perfectly eerie and magical.

We laugh out loud as Philip Nordt, playing the drunken butler, stumbles around the stage. An actor rather than a student, his performance is captivating, partly because of the tone and pace of his delivery - he would make Shakespeare proud.

Four hundred years on since the British bard wrote The Tempest, Evans hopes we will think of wider themes. She says Prospero stands for one way of being human in this world, demanding obedience from the natural spirits that serve him. “What would this world look like if, rather than seeing the ‘natural world’ as existing for our use, more of us humans truly honoured and respected the planet’s natural forces in their own rights, for their own sakes?’’