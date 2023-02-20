Theatrical memorabilia, costumes, and mysterious frilly stuff offered for creative re-use at first Civic Theatre garage sale

Invercargill City Council venues manager Richard McWha with some of the old spotlights that will be a small, and not necessarily the brightest, part of the first ever Civic Theatre Stage Sale.

Invercargill’s grand Civic Theatre is no mere garage, but there will be a strong garage-sale vibe when thousands of items that share a theatrical past go up for sale on the theatre’s stage on Saturday.

Fancy an old stage spotlight that could, with a little rewiring, be transformable into an evocative stand lamp?

A former sound desk that now might make a swell sci-fi spaceship console for an imaginative child?

Maybe an armful of dance costumes for young disporters, either for a school production production or just kids’ dress-up at home?

Scrubbing brushes that were once wielded by young thespians singing It’s A Hard Knock Life for Us in a production of Annie, but could now be used for . . .well possibly just scrubbing.

Or perhaps a school production, because there’s a bucketload of them.

Michael Fallow/Stuff Sound and lighting boards – or, who knows, maybe something from the bridge of the USS Enterprise.

Thousands of items usually found on stage, above stage or backstage, from lighting and sound equipment to to a giddying, often gaudy, array of props, costumes and memorabilia will feature in what’s believed to the theatre’s first stage sale.

And not all of it is Civic leftovers. Other theatrical groups from Southland haved also been invited to be involved, including Invercargill Musical Theatre, lighting supply company BDL Productions and makeup specialist Andrea Hows Artistry.

Michael Fallow/Stuff Invercargill City Council venues manager Richard McWha with some of the dance costumes to go on sale at Invercargill Civic Theatre stage.

And there’s a welcome interloper – tightly-packed truckload of costumes from Christchurch’s now-closed Impact Dance and Stage School has been added to the mix.

Invercargill City Council venues manager Richard McWha​ said he was excited to share some of the south’s rich history of theatre and performance with the community.

The goal was that it all finds good homes where it would be put to creative use, he said.

“Theatre people are great at being able to tak one peson’s junk and turn it into something incredible,’’ he said.

“There are lot of things we no longer need or use, so instead of throwing them out we’d rather divert them from landfill and encourage reuse and repurposing, by passing it on to people and community organisations who can put it to use and cherish it.’’

People would be invited to wander around, and barter for what they wanted. They could expect “very reasonable prices’’ given the primary goals of reducing waste and encouraging creativity.

Proceeds will go back to the donors and the income from the Civic’s own offerings would go back for to reduce the cost of the theatre’s operations, and for the benefit of ratepayers. Leftovers will be offered to charity shops.

There were absolutely no guarantess people would find something they actually needed – but it would be fascinating to look through, McWha said.

“But if you want to be a chimney sweep, we’ve got you covered.’’

In some cases he was able to readily identify the shows behind the tat. Supersized cardboard spoons? Easy. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Some sage words of warnings might be on offer too – “the colourful clown wigs are very popular. But the other afros are more and more problematic nowadays.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The stage is still being set for the giant Civic sale.

Not all questions will be answerable. Sometimes you’ll just have to remember that dancers come in all shapes and sizes. Hence the box labelled, simply “blue bum netting’’.

The Saturdaysale will run 9am to 3pm at the Civic Theatre, entry via the stage door off Esk Street.