In Bed with Schoenberg captures a life full of contradictions

Arnold Schoenberg’s life was full of contradictions, something the play captures well.

In Bed with Schoenberg by Dave Armstrong. Director: Conrad Newport. Musical Director: Donald Armstrong. Circa, 25 April – 17 March. Reviewed by Max Rashbrooke.

REVIEW: It is 11pm on July 13 , 1951, and the famed composer Arnold Schoenberg, lying in bed at his Los Angeles home, feels himself near death.

Casting his mind back over his past, he narrates a life devoted to pioneering a particular kind of classical music – and to clashing with anyone who gets in his way.

The setting for these reminiscences is simple: behind a bed, large metallic panels hang in rows, an apparent nod to the highly ordered nature of Schoenberg’s compositions.

But their surfaces are mottled and bulging, as if distorted by the passions that constantly break through the composer’s own composure.

Off to one side sits a string quartet, helmed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s Donald Armstrong, brother of playwright Dave.

The quartet’s playing – dozens of snippets of music from Schoenberg’s era – is interspersed through the show, working in conjunction with, and as an equal partner to, Gavin Rutherford’s performance in the title role.

SUPPLIED Playing from the string quartet is interspersed throughout In Bed with Schoenberg.

The combination works beautifully, elevating the play into something more akin to a music-drama, to use the Wagnerian term.

Schoenberg pioneered – albeit with more help from others than he acknowledged – a form of music that, disconcertingly for most listeners, has no obvious home key.

His was a life of contradictions, something the play captures well: hated by the musical establishment of his day, he nonetheless saw himself as the inheritor of the great European classical tradition; and although a deeply serious man, he also loved to joke that his main achievement as a teacher was to discourage most of his pupils from becoming composers.

But although these complexities lend the play interest, and Schoenberg’s experiences as a Jew in Nazi-era Austria are deeply affecting, the narrative doesn’t have any inherent dramatic tension, being a series of incidents from a life that lacks an obvious structure, as real lives tend to do.

And while the focus on Schoenberg’s ego is clearly valid (and entertaining), the viewer is left wanting to know more about the rest of his life: his other emotions, his wider relationships, all the varied things that round out a man.

That said, Rutherford, a late replacement for Andrew Laing, is very good as the combative but compelling Austrian, shifting seamlessly from gentle reverie to full-volume fury.

And the material strikes the right tone throughout: as a playwright, Armstrong is best known for his wit, but here that element is well-balanced with the darker, more tragic hues of a complex life.