Fringe Festival: Presentation is Everything is not just snappy PowerPoint

Presentation is Everything at Wellington's Fringe Festival, featuring Sweeney Preston and Ethan Cavanagh.

Fringe Festival: Presentation is Everything, Hashigo Zake, March 9, both reviewed by Nicholas Holm.

As you might expect with a show called Presentation is Everything, this is an hour of comedy that knows how to conduct itself with style.

This isn’t just the luxurious velvet tuxedos, or the beautifully executed slide transitions though.

No, it’s also the sheer charisma of Sweeney Preston and Evan Cavanagh, skilful practitioners of the burgeoning art of PowerPoint comedy: an ever-growing trend in contemporary stand-up, where comedians complement their set with a skilfully crafted slide show.

In Presentation is Everything, Microsoft’s often abused office application is transformed into a comedian’s best friend, providing a source of visual aids, comic sound effects, non sequiturs, and, in general, a means to expand and extend comic riffs.

The format allows for parodies of dull office presentations and university lectures, while also serving as a comic tool in its own right: a way to bring ridiculous shaggy dog stories to life with photoshopped visuals or drop in radio clips that make awkward asides more awkward.

The use of PowerPoint also provides a way to bring the internet onto the stage as TripAdvisor reviews, Turnitin reports, Instagram Posts and Google Maps are woven into the routine, in ways that complicate a clear sense of whether the stories being told are true are not.

Are Preston and Cavanagh really accidental gay icons? Did they really ask Jeremy Wells to appear in their show? Did Preston really submit a section of this presentation for a university assignment?

Preston and Cavanagh are much more than a snappy PowerPoint, however.

With panache and a theatrical wink to the audience, Preston and Cavanagh own their stage with a confidence and swagger.

Their material veers from dry asides, offered almost in passing, to glorious absurdity: I was particularly taken with a gratuitous visual pun on public transport and a famous historical American author (though I’m not sure all the audience were onboard for that level of brazen silliness).

Bouncing off both one another and their electronic accompaniment, Presentation is Everything sustains a remarkable rate of gags per minute: a quick-talking, slide-clicking showcase of office application as comedy inspiration.