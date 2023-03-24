The Unruly Tourists: A challenge to classism and accessibility

Do you remember the strange story of the Unruly Tourists? Well it's becoming something... more.

REVIEW: The Unruly Tourists is everything I want to see happen to classical music. Too long has opera held onto tradition, languages that people pretend to understand, and upper-middle class etiquette.

The show, written over Zoom during the Covid lockdowns, moves opera into modern contexts, something that Broadway musicals started decades ago which is part of what makes the form of musical storytelling popular.

At first glance, you might think you’re at your niece’s intermediate school production – low-budget looking costumes, a weird disco ball wrapped in cardboard and just a lot of plastic crap on stage.

But queue a delicious cluster of chorus, featuring Tayla Alexander, Morag Atchison, Matthew Kereama (Ngāti Manomano) and Shiddharth Chand, underscored by the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra who have their sound brilliantly exposed, you’ll be reminded of the classy patron you’re trying so hard to be.

The sets move across places that make sense according to the family’s tour of antics in 2019: Hamilton District Court, a Caltex petrol station and Takapuna Beach. But seeing and hearing these places set into a 90-minute opera almost gives one a bashful sense of national pride.

Librettists, comedy duo Livi Reihana (Ngāti Raukawa, Te Arawa) and Amanda Kennedy hold a mirror up to the attitudes of the New Zealand public on outsiders, more so than the petty crimes imposed by the tourist family. It’s a perfect and unexpected mixture of regional humour, musical and dramatic cleverness and commentary on group think, racism and classism. Given the opportunity, they didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at Auckland weather, Auckland transport, and the former Auckland mayor.

Andi Crown/Supplied The Unruly Tourists is an opera written about the badly-behaved tourists that came to Aotearoa in 2019, becoming a national obsession.

The narrative is driven by Māori journalist Manaia, played by Ebony Andrew (Ngāti Maniapoto), who is trying to propel her career by telling meaningful stories while working in a newsroom which is an office full of lazy, sexist Mikes. Manaia helps audiences understand the otherness experienced by the tourists through her own othering.

From the composition, to the costuming that clearly distinguishes New Zealanders from the tourists, to the weird Martian disco ball, New Zealanders are portrayed as protective and fearful of the ‘otherworldly’. Be prepared to feel called out, or even personally named in this opera.

It’s unusual to see New Zealand English and its language used in operatic form, but even more of a rarity to see te reo Māori in this context. Andrew moves between classical voice to musical theatre to karanga, depicting the worlds that she brings together in this show.

Andi Crown/Supplied Journalist Manaia is played by Ebony Andrew (Ngāti Maniapoto).

The singers delivered more on precise diction and projection of the libretto rather than in the indulgent operatic echoes of classical opera to ensure that every punchline could be understood by the audience. Bellyfuls of laughter proved that as a success.

I couldn’t help but notice the increased diversity in audience demographics during half-time compared to the usual musical crowds, an indication of the potential widening accessibility of opera. The staging also places the seating around the stage, enabling excellent visibility for all ticket holders and promoting contagious intra-audience giggles.

Andi Crown/Supplied The costuming and set design for The Unruly Tourists is delightfully tacky and kitsch.

I sat in 90 minutes of delight, thinking, “did they really just set those words to an opera?”. Only in Aotearoa would you hear “naughty little shit”, “Matamata” and “Heather Du Plessis-Allan” set into classical music.

If you like The Book of Mormon, King George III from Hamilton the musical and are a self-professed JAFA, you’ll probably enjoy The Unruly Tourists. You can fork out hundreds to go to watch La Traviata or be promised a night of surprises with tickets between $25-79.