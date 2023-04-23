The 'Kiwi' who was Dame Edna Everage's famous sidekick

As Barry Humphries’ long career is being remembered following the comedian’s death, we can’t forget the “Kiwi” who served as the sidekick to his best-known character.

Dame Edna Everage became an icon for her lilac hair, horn-rimmed glasses and catchphrases like “Hello, possums.” Humphries first debuted her in 1955, and as of February 2022, Dame Edna held the Guinness World Record for being the longest-running character portrayed by the same actor.

For many of those years, Dame Edna was accompanied by another character called Madge Allsop, who would join her onstage in sour-faced silence while her famous friend dominated the spotlight.

The fictitious Madge was born in Palmerston North, and met Edna upon moving to Melbourne at the age of 10 to attend Moonee Ponds Girls' Grammar School. The pair became friends, and Edna later chose Madge to be one of her bridesmaids.

Madge’s own love life would take a tragic turn – while on their honeymoon in Rotorua, her new husband fell into a mud pool. The newly widowed Madge returned to Australia, where she became Edna’s constant companion.

While the character of Madge was initially only referenced in Edna’s monologues, in 1976, she made her first in-person appearance in Humphries’ new TV series, The Barry Humphries Show, played by Australian actress Madeleine Orr.

After Orr’s death in 1979, Madge – who never spoke – would be portrayed by a series of different actresses, none of them Kiwi.

In 1987, English actress Emily Perry took up the role for the TV series The Dame Edna Experience, becoming what Humphries would later describe as the “definitive Madge”.

Humphries told Reader’s Digest in 2022: “I’d auditioned a number of elderly actresses for what would be a recurring role. All of them tried too hard. Some were whimsical, some camp, but most were far too over-the-top to resemble an oppressed, inarticulate Kiwi spinster whom life had passed by.”

Perry would stay in the role for more than 15 years, until her retirement. In her final onscreen appearance, she was caught in bed with rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

Perry died in 2008, at the age of 100.

The character of Madge died along with her, and in 2012, Humphries told TimeOut he thought a statue of her should be erected in Palmerston North.

“Hamilton has got Richard O'Brien in bronze,” he said.

“Madge is no better looking than Richard O'Brien. But she is rather famous and a much-loved Kiwi."