DIY Swan Lake bathtub ballet a huge hit for NZ choreographer

When life scales back and moves indoors, it makes sense to set Swan Lake in a bathtub.

As a quarantine project, British-Australian cinematographer Nicola Daley remotely shot a novel take on the classic ballet with 27 dancers from around the world performing in their own baths.

Ryan Capstick Boston Ballet's Viktorina Kapitonova in Swan Lake Bath Ballet.

And in the last fortnight, the striking just-over-three-minute film has become a hit watched more than four million times before it was even launched on the BBC's YouTube channel this week.

The Australian Ballet's Karina Arimura was joined by dancers in the UK, US, France, Germany, Holland, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa and New Zealand for Swan Lake Bath Ballet - part of a BBC Arts series called Culture Under Quarantine.

They shot their own scenes on smartphones under Daley's guidance from her London home.

"I thought, 'well, I'm sitting at home, I'd love to do something creative'," Daley said from Italy, where she is about to shoot an episode of the Ancient Rome TV series Domina with Covid-19 restrictions. "We talked a lot about Esther Williams and Busby Berkeley and all those great references."

Marne Van Opstal Staatsballett Berlin's Donnie Duncan in the bath.

Shooting the film was painstaking work over three weeks.

"Bathrooms are often the worst place in the world to shoot in normal life because they're small, they're dingy and the lighting's not great," Daley said, "We'd sit on Zoom all day and log onto different people across the world."

New Zealand choreographer Corey Baker directed the film from his bathroom in London, which meant he had a confined space to demonstrate moves during rehearsals.

He described the shoot as "like trying to hang a picture with your eyes closed from five miles away".

Random Acts / YouTube Madeleine Graham dances in Corey Baker's dance film Antarctica: The First Dance.

Daley, whose work has included TV series The Letdown, the Oscar-nominated short The Saviour and the documentary series First Contact and Sex: An Unnatural History, said the bathtub ballet was a "very DIY" project.

Some dancers used a bendable tripod to clip phones to their shower head. Others positioned them with a broom handle, a toilet plunger, books and a box Velcroed to the ceiling.

The husband of one dancer created an ingenious tracking shot by riding their child's scooter.

Two dancers substituted swimming pools - one inflatable - for a bath.

"The dancer would be doing their stuff with me saying 'left a bit, right a bit, up a bit'," Daley said. "Some people are naturally great at framing; for other people, it's a struggle.

"But it's funny watching people sit in their baths while we were on the Zoom call. It's quite intimate."

Daley, whose resourcefulness extended to testing the bath bombs that dancers used in their shots, thought the constraints of shooting the film remotely added to the creativity.

"It's a beautiful film," she said. "It made my mum cry."

Early next year, Daley will shoot another novel film in Wales: "a musical set in a chicken factory".

No more swans, just chickens.