Comedian Bill Bailey returning to NZ as one of first international post-Covid acts

British comedian Bill Bailey will visit 12 New Zealand centres early next year for his first international tour post Covid.

In a statement, tour promoter Elephant Publicity said Bailey had been given the “thumbs up” from immigration to visit New Zealand in March and April for his latest show, En Route to Normal.

Bailey is a frequent visitor to New Zealand having performed here six times previously, most recently in 2018.

En Route to Normal involves Bailey pondering the questions this moment in history has thrown up, such as how we got here, how we find our way through, and exactly who are we now.

“Through music, songs, and memories, Bill considers our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track, and rhapsodises on his new-found love of skydiving,” Elephant Publicity said.

Bailey will also recount his own experiences of dealing with isolation, and how our reliance on technology inspired him to create his own dance remixes of video-calling ringtones.

While Covid-19 halted Bailey's relentless tour schedule, he found other opportunities to exercise his creativity this year.

He recently appeared on popular reality series Strictly Come Dancing, and lent his voice to the animated film adaption of children’s book Dragonkeeper, due to be released in 2021.

He also wrote a new book – Bill Bailey’s Remarkable Guide to Happiness – a collection of essays exploring the nature of happiness.

Tickets for Bailey's 2021 New Zealand tour go on sale Wednesday.

Tour dates:

Saturday, March 13: Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Tuesday, March 16: Civic Theatre, Invercargill

Wednesday, March 17: Town Hall, Dunedin

Thursday, March 18: Town Hall, Christchurch

Saturday, March 20: Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Tuesday, March 23: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Thursday, March 25: Baypark Arena, Tauranga

Saturday, March 27: Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Monday, March 29: TSB Theatre, New Plymouth

Wednesday, March 31: Opera House, Whanganui

Friday, April 2: Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North

Saturday, April 3: Opera House, Hawke’s Bay