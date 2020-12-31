Actor Peter Elliott says New Year honour a 'validation' of life's work

One-hundred-and-fifty-four people from a variety of sectors including education, sport, health, and science have been honoured.

Actor Peter Elliott says being made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit feels like it’s “validated” his life’s work.

Elliott has worked in theatre and on screen since 1980. He was made an officer for services to the performing arts and also baseball.

His long career on television started out with appearances on McPhail and Gadsby, but it was the entertainment show Gloss and 1987 docudrama Erebus: The Aftermath by which he made his mark.

Elliott went on to star in local dramas Shortland St, Westside and 800 Words. He had also made documentaries, directed theatre and worked as a producer. The addition to include his “services to baseball” came as a slight surprise, he said, but it was also a major part of his life.

He had served on the board of Baseball New Zealand for a number of years, after his son, now aged 19, got into the game.

Although he’s done plenty else in life, he once worked for The Press newspaper, was a fruit picker and drove trucks, he said acting had been his calling since he was seven years old.

South Pacific Pictures Peter Elliott on Shortland Street as Dr Kearney.

At times, Elliott fell out of love with acting. As a teenager, he wanted to be a musician. Trying to make a living from theatre was also, often, impossible.

“When we had kids, I gave it up for a number of years because it was very hard to stay alive. It was up and down, we needed solid income to pay a mortgage and feed the girls... It’s been a long, odd career.”

Actors also had a bad reputation, he said.

“Nowadays, I think it’s a respectable choice to be an actor but all my years you were seen as a flibbertigibbet or a fly-by-nighter or waster, someone not quite worth the time or effort.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Peter Elliott has starred in shows such as 800 Words, Gloss and Westside.

But Elliott, now in his mid 60s, has been a performer for essentially his whole life. His first major acting gig was with The Court Theatre Company in Christchurch, becoming an apprentice actor in 1981. There, he played any and every character possible.

“You get to do all sorts of things, being a member of a company you become very versatile. You learn fast, you get match fit very quickly,” he recalled.

The company model declined in New Zealand.

“As they say, theatre makes you good. TV makes you money,” he said.

Being recognised for his acting work was a surprise and also validating, he said.

“I just thought it was lovely to be put forward. I was grateful. It made me feel validated when, so often over my career, I haven’t.

“We still suffer a little from cultural cringe. When people come back from overseas, your Sam Neils and people like Taika Waititi, Karl Urban, and various others, they’re all doing extremely well and are seen and respected widely... It’s good people are recognised and have value in their own country. I think, often, actors don't feel like we are.”

Elliott was one of 154 people named in the 2021 New Year Honours’ list.

Play Market director Murray Lynch, writer and performer Jo Randerson, theatre professor Angie Farrow and playwright Victor Rodger were also made officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit.