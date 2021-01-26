Not all of The Wiggles' crew have applied for entry to NZ

Concerts by beloved children's entertainers may not go ahead, after snafu sees them without slots in quarantine.

The Wiggles are allowed to enter New Zealand, but many of the crew are yet to even get their paperwork in, Immigration NZ says.

National Party justice spokesman Simon Bridges came out to bat for the beloved Australian children’s band last week, when they wrote to him and other politicians asking for help.

He said “visa delays” threatened to derail the performers’ tour, set to visit 10 cities across New Zealand in March.

”Over 40,000 tickets have already been sold. The cast and crew have all approvals they need to come from Aussie but due to visa approval delays the MIQ slots that were available aren't anymore,” he said.

Asked about the “visa delays”, a spokeswoman for Immigration NZ said The Wiggles promoters asked for permission to bring 18 workers in for the tour. She said approval was granted on Christmas Eve, but by Tuesday only 11 of the 18 workers had sent in their paperwork for New Zealand Critical Worker visas.

“11 of the 18 individuals submitted a visa application just last week and these have all been approved,” she said.

CAROLINE MCCREDIE The Wiggles are still hopeful their New Zealand tour will go ahead.

An MIQ spokeswoman said they were unable to say if The Wiggles had organised spaces in one of the isolation hotels.

The tour was set to start on March 19 in Invercargill, but the spokeswoman said there did not appear to be any MIQ vacancies until April.

“Spaces in managed isolation are extremely limited, but may become available as returnees’ travel plans change,” she said.

The Wiggles, however, seemed to be hopeful their tour would go ahead. Asked on Monday if the tour would be going ahead in March, Blue Wiggle Anthony Field replied, “I hope so”.

Since Covid-19 border restrictions came into place, non-residents have had to apply for special visas to enter New Zealand. The Wiggles were planning to enter on Critical Worker Visas, the INZ spokeswoman said.

For critical worker visas, an employer – in this case their tour promoter, Live Nation – needed to submit an application arguing it needed workers with skills not available locally. Its application was approved in December, but The Wiggles and their crew only submitted their individual visa applications last week, she said.

The Wiggles seemed unlikely to find sympathy with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Last week, she criticised the promoter for having already sold tickets.

“For me it’s common sense: Don’t go out and put a poster up and sell tickets before you’ve booked your MIQ place,” she said.

Tickets went on sale in November.

Live Nation declined to comment.