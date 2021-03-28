The Haka Party: From 'gang rampage' to the history books, and now, theatre

There was major news coming out of Auckland on May, 1, 1979. The Auckland Star front page that day read: “Gang rampage at varsity”.

That newspaper headline, and the day when young Māori activists from He Taua clashed with engineering students at the University of Auckland, would go down in history. The confrontation resulted in 11 charges of rioting against members of He Taua, but more significantly, it marked a turning point for race relations in Aotearoa.

The significance of the moment is evident at the Auckland Waterfront Theatre, where director Katie​ Wolfe​ is about to premiere her verbatim production called The Haka Party Incident. The play is effectively a documentary on stage, where each actor is required to repeat lines exactly as they were said by those who were involved in 1979.

Former MP Hone Harawira​ was there with He Taua, but he doesn’t remember any “gang” or “rampage” being involved.

He Taua “paid a visit” to the engineering students while they were preparing for the capping parade, an annual event which had faced repeated criticism for its drunken haka that was seen as a mockery of Māori culture.

Harawira recalls: “They knew what they were doing was wrong. The day before we went up to sort them out they were approached by a delegation from the Auckland University Māori Club, for the umpteenth time, asking that the haka party not go ahead”.

Indeed, for years Māori at the university had been telling their engineering colleagues that the annual capping day haka was an insult to their culture. But the engineering students did not appear to be listening, until the conflict heated up with He Taua.

A Craccum report read: “The haka party has turned the Māori culture into a racist cartoon to be laughed at”.

Harawira says they weren't listening, until He Taua confronted the engineers.

“Once all the information was in, it was clear to pretty much everybody in New Zealand society that it was offensive, and they knew it to be so – they had been asked to stop and decided not to.”

They stopped after that, and the rest is history. The haka party incident is taught in schools these days. Harawira’s son learnt about it about 20 years ago.

“I thought it might be social studies,” he says. But no, he’d been learning about his dad in a history class.

“I laughed and said ‘I'm not that bloody old, son’.”

The next development for the saga of the haka party is its stage adaption.

Wolfe​ dug deep into the archives, piecing together what happened at the “haka party incident” from the perspectives of 38 diferent people. She interviewed members of He Taua such as Harawira, the Polynesian Panthers including Tigilau Ness, and also police, engineering students and even the court translator.

“Every word that is spoken on stage is the voices of the people I have interviewed,” Wolfe says.

She has also made an effort to show both sides of the scuffle. The engineers were young boys, she says, caught up in racist institutions. This isn’t about picking sides.

The play includes eight haka, including one by Wolfe’s 15-year-old son, Nīkau Balme, composed especially for the play. It’s his first time working in theatre, but his mum brought him in to share some of his knowledge about haka. It’s what he wants to dedicate his life to.

The Year 11 student has been in Māori immersion schooling since he was a toddler. His mum brims with pride as Balme effortlessly switches between English and te reo. She says he’s become near obsessed with haka, and that their lawn is running out of grass as he stamps it out.

This project has its own unique challenges. While Balme says he’s spent most his time teaching the cast to perform the proper, spectacular haka which are part of the play, it’s also about haka done poorly.

“It is very separate from performing haka as haka, and then performing what they did in the past,” says Balme.

And he and Wolfe hope their depictions of haka done wrong will act as a reminder not to repeat past mistakes.

“I hope the audience sees that this is about systemic racism. We should feel comfortable to look at our history and feel okay to talk about our history. A lot of the time we like to sweep it under the rug, because we may find it confronting,” Wolfe says.

After more than a year of Covid-19 delays, The Haka Party Incident is set to launch on March 30.