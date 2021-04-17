Performing till he's 70 - that would do opera singer James Ioelu nicely

James Ioelu​ has sung in opera houses across Europe. He’s won awards for his rich bass-baritone voice. Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has personally taken an interest in his career.

He’s also partial to a bit of karaoke.

Yes, high brow be damned, there’s nothing like a bit of Frank Sinatra or Michael Buble to end the night, so long as it’s on a stage. No private rooms for him.

“That’s the opera singer in me. I have to sing in front of everyone!”

READ MORE:

* Dame Kiri Te Kanawa delighted by surprise performance from former student at Auckland concert

* Emotional homecoming for Kiwi opera singer

* A secret opera in a Days Bay garden

* Dame Kiri Te Kanawa says beatings by school nuns made her 'tough'



Ioelu is a big guy with a giant smile beaming out of a generously bearded face. The timbre of his voice hints at the power in those pipes.

He didn’t grow up exposed to opera. Far from it.

He’d never heard opera till he was 18, when he was forced into a singing lesson, he says.

“I had been a musician forever, playing the piano, jamming with friends, playing every genre you could think of, but I’d never come across opera. I remember hearing it for the first time, thinking ‘What is this!’”

The first opera he listened to was Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto. It’s still his favourite and the role he covets most.

“I didn’t know the male voice could sound like that. All the emotion – I thought, this guy’s hurting, but I didn’t know why.”

That’s because he didn’t understand the language – something he would address not long after.

“When I started getting singing lessons and making my voice more classical – well, the more I learned, the more appreciative I was of the masters of opera.”

He’s heading towards being a master of the genre himself these days.

In fact, Ioelu would have been singing all over Europe were it not for a global pandemic.

He had contracts lined up for the next six months in Europe, UK, and Australia.

The Auckland-born bass-baritone had done the hard yards and at 35 was hitting his stride, getting some decent roles in top opera houses.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ordinarily, Ioelu lives on a narrow boat in Newark on-Trent, in Nottinghamshire. His neighbours ask him to leave the windows open while he rehearses.

But like all his colleagues in the business, it all came to a screeching halt when Covid hit.

He’d come home in February 2020 for his brother’s wedding. He was innocently, and perhaps naively, packing to go back when the emails started flooding in.

His 12-day stay has turned into a year-plus sojourn.

His international gigs may have been cancelled but on the bright side he’s been able to be with his family.

Ordinarily, Ioelu lives on a narrow boat in Newark-on-Trent in the UK. His wife Pauline and their nine-year-old son Isaac live in Auckland. They traverse the globe to be together when time and schedules on both sides allow.

Being here to coach his son's touch team, take him to swimming lessons – you can’t beat that, he says.

He has not been short of work here, like many other opera singers who have returned home amid the pandemic.

There have been gigs with Opera in a Days Bay Garden, Wellington Opera, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

Opera might not have been on the radar early on in life but music was.

His Samoan father was always a keen singer. His Kiwi/Lebanese mother was a big promoter of music and had all her kids – Ioelu is the eldest of four siblings – learning an instrument.

“Learning an instrument is more than learning the music, it’s about discipline, how to focus, how to work towards a goal. I think that’s what she wanted for us,” he says.

He played piano through to grade eight. It was a building block for singing.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ioelu enjoys the support of Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

Through his musical, sporting and academic prowess he got a scholarship to St Kentigern College, a private Presbyterian secondary school in Pakuranga, east Auckland.

He joined the school band. Each year he’d play a different instrument to take the place of someone leaving. One year it was the piano, the next the bass, the next he’s taking up the drums.

He started a barbershop quartet with his mates and discovered he could hold a pretty good tune.

He’d never seen singing as a career path, however. Even when his singing teacher took him to the New Zealand Opera School, where he soon enrolled, he didn't know whether he had what it took to earn a crust with his voice.

He was the youngest person at the NZ Opera School at age 18.

Listening to the singers, people who actually understood what they were singing about, blew his mind.

“I had no idea what opera was, and suddenly I was thrown into a master class with an Italian coach. I was well out of my depth.

“The coach would stop me before I even sang a note, and told me it was going to be wrong by the way I opened my mouth.”

But his teachers and mentors saw something special in him. They knew this was a voice worth developing.

Supplied James Ioelu, second from left, often seems to be cast as the bad guy – which suits him, he says.

He was sent to Italy to learn the language so that he could give more meaning to the operas he was learning.

“As a kid who had not been out of the Pacific, it changed my life.

“I remember stepping out in Florence and being [speechless]. I was 20 years old, and I’m thinking, this little Samoan boy from New Zealand is definitely out of his comfort zone, but I was just falling in love with everything.”

He went on to study psychology and music at University of Auckland. (He’d started out studying pre-med but decided it wasn't for him.)

At 24 he was in New York doing his masters in classical voice at the Manhattan School of Music.

He had two revelations while in the Big Apple. One, that he wanted (“No, had to”) live there for the rest of his life. And secondly, that he wasn’t that good.

“I heard singers who were phenomenal. That’s when I realised I’d better start working my butt off, otherwise it’d just be a waste.

“It kicked my butt a bit to be there.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ioelu's international career is on hold because of Covid, but he's happy to be home with family and on stage in Aotearoa.

It was the impending birth of his son, Isaac, that brought him back to Aotearoa.

Ioelu missed the birth by a few days as his son was two weeks late in arriving, and he had to go back to fulfil a contract.

Here, he credits his wife, whom he met at 15, as being the rock behind the scenes. A strong woman.

No kidding. She gave birth in his absence and was on a plane to New York a week later with babe in arms.

Some toing and froing later, Ioelu and his family were due to go to San Francisco, where he was enrolled in a summer programme, but then he had a meeting with Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and that changed everything.

He had already enjoyed the support of Dame Kiri as a young opera singer. As he was flying through London before heading to the US, he emailed his benefactor to ask if she was free to meet for a cup of tea and a chat about his career path.

He was an hour late for the dame, which is a hair-raising thought.

Te Kanawa, he says, is rather direct There were no introductions or small talk. She opened the door and said, “I’ve been trying to get in touch with you for five years!”

The meeting resulted in an invitation to audition for the National Opera Studio in London.

The Studio provides intensive training for young singers and prepares them for an international opera career.

Te Kanawa says she’s watched Ioelu develop into a young singer with an excellent work ethic who was determined to create an international opera career.

“James is a highly motivated and very focused singer who has and continues to develop the tools for this difficult profession. His commitment to hard work and role development has always been impressive.”

Stuff Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has been a long-time supporter of James Ioelu.

After a year with the National Opera Studio Ioelu was auditioning and getting work all over Europe – from the ENO to the Dutch National Opera in Amsterdam.

He got contract after contract, getting bigger and better roles – quite often playing the bad guy, which suited him fine.

The momentum had really picked up in the past 18 months. Then Covid hit.

“But life’s like that. It throws you all sorts of curve balls, and you just have to figure out how to get through it. I’m lucky to have a good support system with my family.”

He plans to go back to the UK when that’s possible, but while here he is making use of his time. At the school where his mother is a teacher and assistant deputy principal, he’s been mentoring and helping the music students.

He could see himself in that profession. Some day. Maybe.

That said, the beauty of the male voice is that it gets better with age. He’s got a lot of years left in the business.

‘’My goal is to keep singing till I’m 70. Whether people will hire me is another story. If I’m lucky enough to get to that age and still be singing, that’s a life!”

James Ioelu plays Leporello in the Wellington Opera season of Don Giovanni at the Opera House, April 17-24. He will perform Beethoven's Fidelio with the Auckland Philharmonia on May 8 at the Auckland Town Hall.