Andrea Sanders on how 'Cringeworthy' fun is still relevant today

Andrea Sanders is a singer and choreographer with The BeatGirls and has also devised and written Cringeworthy the 80s, which opens at Circa Theatre in Wellington on May 21. Sanders is also in the cast which includes Matt Mulholland, Devon Neiman and Susie Dunn.

How did the show come about?

In 2019 I devised and wrote Cringeworthy [ a slice of Kiwiana in the 70s] which was a tribute to NZ music and culture in that time. The 80s show follows on from that, jumping forward a decade. Featuring classic Kiwi anthems from The Mockers, Split Enz, The Crocodiles, Sharon O’Neill, Dance Exponents,Jon Stephens, The Swingers and more, the songs are linked with dialogue about the decade. The idea came from an observation about how many music platforms kids today have at the touch of a screen/phone. In the 70s and 80s it was vastly different, we had music delivered to us via a couple of TV channels and the radio. We were not spoilt for choice and were often force-fed a smorgasbord of contagiously cringe-worthy songs. This was also a time when the cultural cringe was alive and well, unlike today when all things Kiwi are celebrated.

What sets this show apart from others?

Mullets, fluro lycra, leg warmers and shoulder pads [haha]. This is a high energy, aerobic show with lots of comedy. It's uplifting and really transports you back to a time vastly different to the NZ we know today.

Have there been any directorial challenges?

Not really, the cast has been great to work with and all bring their unique style to the stage. Initially funding can be a problem but in this case we have been lucky. Centrepoint Theatre in Palmertston originally commissioned us to do a month of rehearsals and then a month-long season Nov/Dec 2021. Then Circa Theatre programmed us for May/June 2022.

This show is set in the 1980s, how is it relevant to today?

It's relevant because we take a look at the cultural and musical differences between then and now. Also many of the songs featured are still heard today on the radio, in shops, sporting events etc. We open with There is No Depression in NZ [Blam Blam Blam] and it's quite ironic in the sense the song reflects the despair of the time [1983] when there was rising inflation, high unemployment and violent protests, not dissimilar to now. It also has the lyric "everybody's talking about World War 3".

How has Covid-19 impacted the show, if at all?

It affected the Centrepoint season as we opened in level 2 and, therefore, had limited houses which obviously affects box office income. A few weeks ago we were in the Red traffic light and were concerned about limited audience capacity however we no longer have a limit which is great. We think people are ready to get back to life and go out and enjoy themselves. This is the perfect show to chase away the lockdown blues.

Why should we be optimistic about the future of the arts?

Because there's so much talent in NZ. You also have places such as Circa which continue to encourage and support artists, providing a performance platform and offering arts grants. The Ministry of Heritage and Culture is also supporting events and artists. Many people want to support the arts, it's just that there have been so many restrictions for the past two years. Hopefully that's changing now.

It's been an extremely tough time for artists all over the world but as things start getting back to [the new] normal I think the arts will bounce back, you have to be resilient in this industry.