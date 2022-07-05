Girl from the North Country: Bob Dylan musical brings lights back on at Auckland's Civic Theatre

The stars of the musical performed on the streets of Auckland at a media call ahead of the show.

After two years in the dark, the bright lights of Queen St’s Civic Theatre are back on for the internationally acclaimed Bob Dylan musical, Girl from the North Country, open now until July 16.

The soul-stirring sensation by Connor Macpherson opens following sell-out runs in the West End and Broadway, where it has become one of the most-awarded productions of the century.

Theatre devotees will rejoice as the curtains go up on the venue’s first international musical since 2020. The rollicking blockbuster promises a thunderous return following a prolonged theatre shutdown in Auckland.

Executive Producer Rob Brookman is banking on the power of theatre to transform spaces and transport people. “Audiences can expect everything great about Dylan’s music, but just told in a way that you’ve never experienced before,” he told Stuff.

Theatre has been one of the industries hardest hit by Covid-19, and Brookman says the musical’s path to its New Zealand premiere has been riven with disruption.

“We’ve been dancing around Covid right the way through the production process … our auditions were all held via Zoom, which is pretty bizarre, but amazingly enough we wound up with the A-team.”

The musical’s opening night was moved to July 5 due to current disruption to shipping and freight worldwide, holding up the production’s Depression-era set and costumes arrival in Auckland.

The pent-up demand for such big-budget spectacle follows the cancellation of the Auckland Arts Festival, and the cancellation of Wicked the Musical’s entire theatre run.

For Bob Dylan aficionados, Brookman promises there are some new delights: “Dylan’s catalogue is over 600 songs, so we can only capture a tiny percentage of that, so the audience can expect songs performed in incredible arrangements through a sublimely talented cast in these arrangements where the choral singing is beautiful, and the gospel work is amazing, it’s such a rich world in terms of music. You’ll hear Like a Rolling Stone, Forever Young, Hurricane … songs like this, performed in ways that are just thrilling to hear.”

The lasting impact of Dylan’s songs is undeniable, but the musical champions undersung gems alongside #1 hits, Brookman says: “One in particular, Tight Connection to My Heart, which I’d never really come across … is rearranged into probably one of the most heart-breaking love songs I’ve ever heard. A lot of people just burst into tears.”

Dylan’s anthems burrow deeply into the American conscious, singing about its darkness and its desolation, but Girl from the North Country tells an uplifting tale – a rousing story of wayward souls banding together in a flophouse amid the Great Depression. Despite its hardships, Brookman says, the tale is ultimately one of hope.

“The overwhelming feeling at the end of it is life-affirming, is the sense that we’re going to move on.

“In fact, the final song of the show is a brilliant gospel number, Pressing On, and it’s all about how we’ve come through this and there’s a better future in front, so it seems super relevant to the times at the moment.”

The musical’s popularity amid the pandemic reflects its own message – that, even in the dark times, there will be a cause for singing and dancing.

The premiere sends a signal to the city that theatre has bounced back–for the media call on June 30th, the cast previewed two songs outside the Civic for Queen St onlookers.

For a moment, the drizzly Auckland rain stopped, sunlight struck the Civic pavement, and the street came to a halt, as Hurricane surged into its chorus. Journos, tourists, street sweepers, and city workers brushed shoulders, tapped their feet, and welcomed the music back. The times, they-are-a-changing.