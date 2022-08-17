Les Misérables – and the capital – a happy place for US couple

Maya Handa Naff and Nick Lerew in rehearsal for their roles of Eponine and Marius in Les Misérables.

Huddled in a corner of a cold cavernous rehearsal studio, Maya Handa Naff​ and Nick Lerew​ radiate enthusiasm.

The nice-as-apple pie Americans – a couple in real life and sometimes in make-believe – are warming up for their roles in Les Misérables, opening in Wellington later this month.

The show, a musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, is familiar territory for the pair who have played the same characters – Marius​ and Eponine​ – more than 100 times in two different productions in the US.

“Three times’ the charm,” says Lerew, warming his hands by the giant heater.

The story is so complex, playing these characters isn’t old hat yet, they say.

Besides, having another chance to perform alongside one another can’t be beat. They have done plenty of shows together over the years.

“I’ve been your ward, your neighbour, your admirer. It’s usually in shows where I love him more than he loves me,” says Handa Naff, 33.

It’s another case of unrequited love for the pair in Les Misérables. Long story short – there’s a lot to squeeze in from one of the longest novels in history – Eponine wants Marius but Marius wants Cosette. Heartbreak, sacrifice, redemption and death ensue like any decent French plot.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A couple in real life, Nick Lerew and Maya Naff play Marius and Eponine respectively in Les Miserables.

And it’s all played out in song – many of them.

The couple met in a 2013 production of Miss Saigon in Memphis, Tennessee. Handa Naff played Kim, a young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with Lerew’s American Marine character. Life, of course, imitated art, and they fell for each other.

After the show, when everyone usually scattered to the wind into their next job in the next city, they stayed together. Kind of.

They spent the next six years together-apart in a long distance relationship as they fulfilled roles in productions all over the US, writing letters old school style and meeting up when and where they could.

It’s a bonus when they do play on stage as lovers, says Lerew, 32.

“It’s nice when we have the relationship that we are building feed into it. It makes it exciting. You’re up there with someone you really feel for. So when you’re looking into their eyes there’s a real relationship there I think the audience can feel that.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Handa Naff and Lerew rehearsing for the upcoming Les Misérables.

The next chapter

They came to Aotearoa and adopted Wellington as their home in 2019, a year after getting hitched.

It was the second time here for Handa Naff who came here straight out of university in 2012 for a working holiday.

“I just fell in love with the country. I fell for te ao Māori. I fell for Wellington and the incredible arts scene here.

“When I went back to the States I met Nick and told him all about how fabulous New Zealand was, what an incredible culture it had.”

Moving here was the next chapter in their lives, she says. After a decade on the boards in the US, they were ready to take a leap of faith.

“Working full time as professional actors is tough – you’re living job to job, there’s little stability. We came here to get a bit of distance from that professional grind to try living in this country.”

They got salaried jobs for the first time in their lives, says Handa Naff, who now works at Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University. Lerew is in IT at the ACC.

They have worked behind the scenes on a few community theatre shows since they got here – directing and stage managing.

Both Handa Naff and Lerew say the jobs they had been competing for in New York were commercial products that appealed to the masses, the shows everybody loves but not always the most artistically fulfilling.

Wellington has homegrown theatre companies putting on productions for the love of it, to serve the community, to give them this exposure to the arts, says Handa Naff.

“That was the thing we were so hungry for – theatre to tell stories to people, to open their hearts and minds, to share with them perspectives and experiences they might not have had access to.

“That’s the thing we both love about theatre – theatre as social justice, theatre as radical empathy, as education, as therapy. All these things that arts can do that are more about being in communication with a community than about making money.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Handa Naff and Lerew have adopted Te Whanganui a Tara as their new home.

‘No-one looked like me’

Handa Naff performed in her first show when she was four years old. She played an angel in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

She loved the community the theatre offered and the opportunity to bond with a group of people.

“I was often the only kid in a show with a whole lot of adults, much the same as the kids in Les Mis. I look at them and I really see myself. That was me for such a long time.”

Born in Tokyo, she moved to the US when she was young and shifted around the country as the family followed her mother’s university appointments as an architecture professor.

“I really didn’t have a community of my own because we moved around so much.

“Even when we were somewhere for some time no one looked like me, nobody had my background, so there was a lot of time when I felt isolated, where I felt ‘othered’. The theatre breaks down all of those walls. It’s a place where everyone has a role to play. Everyone is valued for who they are. I really found a welcoming community at an early time in my life when I was aware of not fitting in.”

Lerew’s upbringing in small town North Carolina couldn’t have been more different. It was all American football and a macho culture, he says.

“It wasn't till high school at 14 years old I did my first show. My friend said he was taking a theatre class because it was an easy A. We’d get to pretend and ham it up and be goofballs together.

“So we signed up for the class and I immediately fell head-over-heels in love with theatre.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff US couple Lerew and Handa Naff met on the set of Miss Saigon and married in 2018.

Aotearoa a life raft

It was quite a shock to be stuck half a world away from their families during the past few years.

But if there was a place to be trapped, New Zealand was it, says Lerew.

“It felt a bit like being on a life raft on a tossing turning sea. We are really grateful to have been here and for the response New Zealand had coming together to fight [Covid-19].”

After all, the lives they had been living in New York had vanished overnight when the pandemic shut the world down. Many of their friends still living that life lost their jobs and had to leave the city, says Handa Naff.

“We both felt stunned at how fortunate we were that we had jobs and security and the response that New Zealand had to Covid, being so responsible and so focused on taking care of one another because that wasn’t the case in the US. We watched that consequence hit our nearest and dearest.”

The arts are coming back in the US, but you see the scars of that, she says.

When they went back to the US earlier this year they saw the social devastation, the social unrest, all of those raw wounds are still on the surface in a visible way, she says.

“When you get confronted with that you realise, despite the challenges here, we are so lucky.

“Artists [here] were able to apply for support and relief when they needed it most. Artists are seen as critical members of the community, as people who bring value to the city, to the country.

“We were able to make theatre in 2020 and 2021 and that was just simply not the case almost anywhere else in the world.”

The details

Les Misérables, staged by G & T productions and the recently formed Capital Theatre Trust, is a musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel.

The musical, by Alain Boublil​ and Claude-Michel Schönberg​, has been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide

Les Misérables tells the story of French peasant Jean Valjean who, after decades in prison is pursued by policeman Javert for breaking parole. Told completely in song the story’s plot encompasses the1832 Paris Uprising.

The musical originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre in 1985. It moved to the Queen’s Theatre in 2004, where it continues to play. It’s the only version of the original production left in the world.

The original Broadway production opened in 1987 and ran for 6680 performances.

The show went back to Broadway in November 2006 and ran till January 2008.

Les Misérables, St James Theatre, Wellington, August 19 to September 4, 2022