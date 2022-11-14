Dr Michael Mosley will visit New Zealand in 2023

Dr Michael Mosley has spent three decades at the BBC as a popular science journalist.

BBC science journalist and author Dr Michael Mosley will visit New Zealand next year to talk about weight loss, sleep, wellness, and how the body works.

Mosley, known for his books on fasting and the 5/2 diet, will be accompanied by Dr Claire Bailey for his new show, A Life Changing Experience.

The pair will take the stage at the Opera House in Wellington on March 14, 2023 and at Auckland’s Civic Theatre the following day.

Mosley was originally set to appear with the A Life Changing Experience show in 2021, but the tour was postponed.

Presale tickets will be available from 11am on Monday, November 14 ahead of general release at 11am on Thursday, November 17.