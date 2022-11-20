That’s good craic! NZ to have a Taste of Ireland this Christmas

Irish cheer arrives to NZ shores this Christmas with A Taste of Ireland - but this is not the Riverdance you know.

A Celtic Christmas is a feel-good Irish music and dance feast that features a company of over 15 world-leading Irish Dancers and musicians, including Kiwi world champion, Harry Bartlett.

For all its high-kicking, feel-good spectacle, Bartlett says the performance is as much as a sport as an art form.

Unknown/Supplied Taste of Ireland begin their New Zealand tour from November 22.

“There’s nothing that’s close to it in my opinion,” Bartlett said. ‘To get fit in Irish dancing – you have to be Irish dancing.”

”I have played other sports before, and I keep fit in the gym – but the best way I can describe it is it’s like trying to run a 100m sprint that lasts four to five minutes. As soon as you start, your heart rate is elevated, and you're keeping it super high.”

For A Celtic Christmas, the usual challenges of Irish dance are intensified by a show that presents a unique challenge, even for these seasoned dancers.

Aside from the ruthlessly demanding choreography, the show promises to deliver good craic for all ages, says co-producer Ceili Moore.

“The music is just so unique. I often find you’ve got so many musicians that can play so many instruments - the music just gets people off their feet,” said Moore.

Unknown/Supplied Taste of Ireland features a local, and internationally-awarded, dancer - Harry Bartlett.

She puts the show’s enduring appeal and global success down to the talent of a world-class cast.

“They love having a laugh, they love the craic, we have a lot of laughs and jokes in the show, and we really do break that fourth-wall and try and get them involved.”

It’s a major undertaking that represents how Irish dance has developed into something extremely athletic.

“You have to be as pretty as a ballerina, and as fit as an Olympic athlete,” said Moore, “and that’s not two things that are very often combined!”

Since breaking through at age 12, Bartlett has become the poster boy for New Zealand on the world stage of Irish dance – securing sixth place with his solo dancing at the World Championships in Glasgow.

Bartlett has leapt from his world of competitive dancing to the team atmosphere of the Taste of Ireland extravaganza – with 15 performers on stage, many joining directly from Riverdance world tours.

”In terms of shows I’ve done... it’s very challenging. We want it to be energetic.”

On tour, the Taste of Ireland cast must pull out all the stops to shore up against strains and injuries from their nightly shows – for Bartlett, this means dipping into an ice bath.

“We have ice baths at the end of each night – we’re dunking our legs into ice water all in an attempt for us to recover and look after our bodies,” he said. “

“Even though we’re doing back to back each night we can give the same level each crowd deserves no matter where we are.”

Unknown/Supplied Taste of Ireland's dancers are put through such relentlessly demanding choreography that they end each night with an ice bath

From November 22, the global phenomenon is touring from Kerikeri to Invercargill.

Co-producer Moore is hoping the show will connect and reach the many New Zealanders with an Irish connection (according to the University of Otago, around 20% of New Zealanders have Irish ancestry).

“There are a lot of Irish who have moved out to New Zealand and Australia, who love how picturesque it is, and have a deep connection with Ireland, and therefore have a connection with the show.”

Beyond those with a crush on all things Celtic or a penchant for a high kick, A Celtic Christmas has the level of spectacle and first-class performance to appeal to anyone.

“There are so many people that bring a friend along who has absolutely no idea what to expect,” said Moore, “but they love every summer of it, because there’s really something for everyone.”

With a new score, costume, and performers, Taste of Ireland brings an extremely polished new vision of Irish dance – the kind that gets the whole room going.

“The moment you hear the music you’re happy and engaged, and it’s uplifting,” said Moore. “I just feel like the for me personally the kind of energy that it brings, it’s really captivating and just kind of fills the room.”

For Bartlett, who is one of the highest achieving competitive New Zealand Irish dancers, the NZ tour presents the ultimate opportunity to invite young Kiwis into the world of all things Gaelic.

“In New Zealand, we’re on the polar opposite side of the world to Ireland – with the show coming, it’s a great opportunity to bring such talented dancers here… to inspire the next generation of kids to get into Irish dancing and keep the culture alive.”