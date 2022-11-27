Meet New Zealand's Harry Potter - and his mate Ron Weasley

Gareth Reeves, 44, is Harry Potter and Michael Whalley, 39, is Ron Weasley in the long-running Melbourne stage show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Both from Christchurch, sports nuts and dog owners, the hardest thing about playing one of fiction’s most famous friendships is keeping their own close relationship off stage.

Michael Whalley: I knew Gareth before he knew me. At Toi Whakaari there was a sort of urban legend that there had been this guy who had lied on his application form to get into drama school at 17, which was legendary.

Throughout drama school, this is 2001 onwards, Gareth was in all of these stage shows. I thought, “man, that's cool. He’s doing exactly what I would like to be doing”. Great Expectations, Court Theatre, doing Tennessee Williams at ATC (Auckland Theatre Company), and plays at Downstage.

These were all the epitome of where I wanted to go when I was at drama school.

Gareth Reeves: That’s funny, because I first started thinking about you, when I auditioned for a couple of things. You can count on one hand the guys you are going to see in the audition room. Then you get to these points in your career when suddenly you’re shifting in age and you're not the young guy any more.

Popping up on the list of things that I was auditioning was you as the slightly younger version for the role.

I remember there was a role I was really quite keen on and you got it. I remember thinking, who is this cheeky young fellow? Then I saw you in Wednesday to Come at Downstage, and I thought, OK, he’s really good. That's good.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child/YouTube Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened in Melbourne in February 2019.

There are people you work with, and Mikey is one of them, where I have to work a little bit harder because he can crack me up with just the smallest look. There’s a certain amount of our friendship that we actually have to leave off stage because if we let that door open, just a little bit, it's over.

It has happened a couple of times, for no reason at all, we just catch each other’s eye and Mikey and Gareth will be there on stage a little bit more than Harry and Ron.

MW: You’re right, you see a twinkle in the eye or just the corners of your mouth start to turn up and do a grin and it’s, “look away, look away. Focus on something else.”

GR: I wish there was more Harry and Ron in the play to be honest. Their friendship is such a beautiful and crucial part of the stories. I spend a lot of this play being very tense and very worried and very stressed out so I treasure my little moments on stage with Mikey-slash-Ron. It's good to have those people in your life who, in the middle of the most intensely stressed out moments, can help you let it go.

Supplied The friends say the hardest thing about playing one of fiction’s most famous friendships is keeping their own close relationship off stage.

MW: Sometimes milliseconds before walking onto stage, just little back pats or a little joke, they can be momentous moments. Because the show is massive. As Gareth said, the play is very serious. A lot of the time it’s life and death situations. They’re in the depths of trauma. Those moments of light are so important.

GR : Mikey has a number of offstage characters that he plays as well who have nothing to do with the play itself, just dreamed up backstage getting changed or in the hustle and bustle. There’s Grace and Paula and Murray and Justin. I’ll be coming through in the wings and, who’s the guy that’s always checking the...?

MW: Oh, that's Justin. Yeah, he's a handyman. He always checks things out and gives you quotes about renovations and how he could improve the theatre.

GR: I’ll often be walking past and Justin is measuring up a table.

Michelle Grace Hunder Cast members of Melbourne’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, including Whalley (second from left) and Reeves (centre).

MW: It’s to keep it fresh, and keep being creative and keep having fun. It’s the lightness.

I joined the play in the second year. Gareth had already been going for a year when I took over the role of Ron. I came outside from my first performance and there’s a red carpet outside the theatre and bollards so that fans couldn't reach us, I suppose.

And we’d go along the line and sign autographs and people’s costumes. It was like a rock concert. It was like no stage performance I've ever been a part of. That’s when it hit home how important this was to people, the stage play carrying on the story from the books and films. The responsibility, it’s huge.

GR: I agree, same for me, just meeting people outside the theatre always brings it home. They are grateful and happy. It follows that great tradition of Harry Potter stories of being life and death and apocalyptic stakes, but at the heart of it is friendship and love. Being there for each other and everything's going to work out.

Michelle Grace Hunder The final battle in Melbourne’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

It’s challenging too because I do talk to some people who are shocked at the way Harry behaves. Their beloved boy wizard is a bit of a jerk sometimes. He's not the greatest dad in the world, he’s learning, he makes mistakes and he’s a flawed grown up.

We see a lot of people that have never been to the theatre before. What Harry Potter did for kids with books with reading. I feel like we're doing for a lot of kids with theatre too. People who love the films, read the books and have never been to a play. They always tell us, “I can’t believe what you made out of suitcases!’’ Yeah, that's theatre. Welcome!

GR: [The New Zealanders in the cast] are a bit of a little gang. Waitangi Day is always a moment.

MW: We had a Matariki ceremony on the rooftop to watch the stars, open some kūmara, let the steam rise to the sky, sing waiata. Quite often we crack out a waiata for special occasions, people’s birthdays or farewells. That connects us. It feels like we sort of are representing a special place and we notice that the Australian cast mates really covet that and are envious of that connection we have to home.

GR: Sport too, over these last few weeks we've had the T20 World Cup, the Rugby League World Cup, the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the All Blacks on tour in the northern hemisphere. We’ve been all over it.

MW: We watch them in between shows, or in between scenes sometimes. Have a phone on in a dressing room. We connected through sport, too, with playing with the North Shore Roar in 2010.

GR: We weren't the greatest players on that team. We were fast and enthusiastic. Both of us.

MW: I think that's a good way to describe our style.

