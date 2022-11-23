A lot to digest in prize-winning play 'Homemade Takeaways'

Homemade Takeaways by Ben Wilson, Directed by Cassandra Tse, BATS Theatre, Nov 22- Dec 3. Reviewed by Emilie Hope

Homemade Takeaways is about coming home, and Christmas is as good a reason as any to return home.

For siblings Annie (Kate Johnstone) and Will (Dryw​ McArthur), it is the wrapping paper of their reasons, which are as dark and melancholic as one would expect from a Ben Wilson play. Yet, I find myself laughing and enjoying the opening of everyone’s secrets as this motley family, also consisting of 29-year-old step mum Carol (Tabatha Pini-Hall) and her couch-surfing friend Paul (James Cain), who’s mostly just there.

Cain is absolutely the highlight of Homemade Takeaways. Cain manages to inhabit a delightful, irritating, and charming Paul, who is mostly used as comic relief for the play, but don’t be fooled – even Paul has a story to tell. Despite being obsessed with Emma Thompson (one of the most underrated actors in cinema), and skateboarding, Paul also manages to hold a lot of wisdom from his 31 years of living, travelling lots without leaving the South Island. Cain brings some genuine (much needed) joy to the play and also some tender moments and connection with his fellow actors.

supplied/Roc Photography The siblings in Homemade Takeaways, Will and Annie, are played by Dryw McArthur and Kate Johnstone.

The set, designed by Rosie Gilmore, is almost naturalistic. The kitchen seems too small and impractical to be an old family open-plan kitchen and living space. A less literal design may have benefited the play better, especially as we have a visual metaphor along the rusty pink walls in the cracks painted golden kintsugi style, acknowledging this family and these characters are perhaps slightly broken yet remain whole.

I commend Cassandra Tse for her direction, managing to have the couch not be the black hole of the performance, as is often the role of a couch on stage.

Homemade Takeaways was the winner of Playmarket’s 2020 B4 25 playwriting competition and was shortlisted for the 2021 Adam NZ Playwrite Award and it’s easy to see why. The characters are complex, the plot and drama reveal itself slowly and hits every beat – Wilson’s (at times) awkward dialogue making for naturalistic speech in characters, all tied up in a neat little bow.

Yet I can’t help but feel as though the play perhaps spans too broadly, covers too many topics, too many metaphors to leave me with one conclusive feeling about its message. Like a Christmas meal, I ate too much and digest little.