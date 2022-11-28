Multi-award winning Hamilton to premiere in Auckland

The Australian production of Hamilton will debut its first ever New Zealand season in Auckland next year.

The Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Pulitzer-prize winning stage show will debut at Auckland’s Spark Arena in May and will run for a limited season.

The show premiered on Broadway in 2015 to global critical acclaim and tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through modern musical genres such as rap, R&B, pop and soul.

The musical is always produced with a diverse cast, including performers of colour playing the US founding fathers.

Hamilton was written by playwright and composer Lin-Manel Miranda, who also played the title role in the first Broadway production.

The Australian production is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel.

Supplied The hugely popular Hamilton will run a limited New Zealand season in May 2023.

Presale tickets will be available from Wednesday, November 30. General tickets go on sale Monday, December 5 at 12pm from Ticketmaster.