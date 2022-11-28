New panto dame shines in Pinocchio - a classic fairytale with a contemporary twist

Pinocchio – The Pantomime, by Simon Leary and Gavin Rutherford, Directed by Gavin Rutherford, music arranged and directed by Michael Nicholas Williams, Circa Theatre, until December 23. Reviewed by Sarah Catherall.

We’re in Wellywoodington, where Pinocchio finds himself stuck in a whale trying to get out. Will Pinocchio (played by Ni Dekkers-Reihana) and their friends escape the whale, and how will they deal with the toymaker Geppetto (Sepelini Mua’au) who isn’t happy his wooden child has wagged school?

We’re a happy, engaged mixed-generation audience, laughing, shouting out and singing along in Circa’s pantomine show. The classic fairytale is given a contemporary twist by writers Simon Leary and Gavin Rutherford - the latter is also the director, and the retired panto dame who has handed up the job after 12 years of starring in the top role.

Roc Photography/Supplied Geppetto’s woodcutting shed, part of the set of Pinocchio the Pantomime, on at Circa Theatre.

In Rutherford’s place for the first time is the very talented Jthan​ Morgan, a panto favourite, who has been groomed to take over as Circa’s panto dame. Morgan shines as the Kahurangi (blue) fairy, and in a wonderful opening line, comes on stage telling the audience they are “not to be confused with the Bluebridge ferry”.

Like all pantomimes Pinocchio is based on the classic fairytale, injected with topical political twists and witty jokes. The plot hovers around the classic Pinocchio story- will he escape the whale, will Pinocchio become a real boy just like Geppetto wishes for, and will he tell the truth to stop his nose growing?

The script is right up-to-the-minute and localised. Jiminy Cricket, acting as Pinocchio’s conscience in the traditional fairytale, is replaced by Willami​ Wētā (played by Finley Hughes).

“All we need to save us is Wayne Brown!’’ Ms Claws (Natasha McAllister) calls out. Thorndon Key (Tabatha Bertei-Killick) has made money in capital gains, while Ms Claws wants to use her social media expertise to help the SPCA. The villain, Rupert Murfox (a la Rupert Murdoch) - played by Emma Katene - prances around with her fox tail bobbing, and spouts fake news.

The set, costume, lighting and audio visuals are magical and special mention must go to their designers - Anne-Lisa Noordover, Sheila Horton, Marcus McShane and Rebekah de Roo. Geppetto’s woodcutting shed sits beneath a round globe AV as a backdrop, which changes images throughout and beams in Rutherford in the second half, who plays Kahurangi Fairy’s mother offering advice.

Throughout the show, the cast belt out contemporary songs such as Final Countdown, Circus, Bye Bye Bye, Firework, Keep on Movin’ and How About That. Musician Michael Nicholas Williams plays wonderful panto accompaniments, and is a superb back-up singer. Morgan also choreographs the show, aided by McAllister.

A second half highlight is when the children are invited on stage. Last year, they weren’t, but this year, they’re finally back on in true panto style. After a couple of years of joining together as a community to get through the Covid pandemic, friendship is key to this pantomine plot, and the acronym, “YAGAHCWYHLFOYS’’, feels spot on. “You always get a happy conclusion when you have lovely friends on your side.’’