Dave Chappelle announces first ever New Zealand show

Comedian Dave Chappelle will bring his iconic stand-up comedy to New Zealand for the first time with two shows in 2023.

The 49-year-old will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 18 before heading to Christchurch Arena on February 21.

Tickets go on sale December 16.

READ MORE:

* Dave Chappelle attacked onstage during performance at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

* Dave Chappelle's Netflix special slammed by Gigi Gorgeous and more stars

* Dave Chappelle mocks Hollywood sexual harassment victims in new Netflix comedy special



A past recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, Chappelle is best known for his early-2000s comedy sketch series Chappelle’s Show, which he exited after three seasons.

The Washington-native has starred in a number of stand-up specials for Netflix in recent years, drawing controversy for jokes mocking trans people and the #MeToo movement.

Evan Agostini/AP The 49-year-old will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 18 before heading to Christchurch Arena on February 21.

In 2021, Chappelle and Netflix drew public scrutiny following the release of comedy special The Closer, in which the comedian branded himself a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and expressed support for author JK Rowling, who has also come under fire for transphobia.

Activist groups called on the streaming service to remove the special, however Netflix doubled-down on their support of Chappelle.

Cellphone, cameras, and other recording devices will not be allowed at the show – all attendees will have their phones and smartwatches secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.