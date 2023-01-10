Must-see gigs and shows of 2023 to fill up your calendar for the next six months

A new year means new experiences, so if you’re looking to fill your crisp and clean new diary with some fun live events, look no further than this extensive list crafted for your convenience.

Here’s a look at some of the most exciting shows in the world of music, theatre, comedy, and more, coming to Aotearoa the first half of 2023.

READ MORE:

* How to curate the perfect house party playlist

* Spotify 2022 Wrapped: The top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year

* 'I love you, goodnight': Elton John's farewell finally feels real



Live music

Before January comes to a close, you could check out Kiwi crooner Marlon Williams as he tours Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch towards the end of the month, or hit up Laneway Festival to catch international acts Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Joji, and more at Western Springs Stadium in the City of Sails.

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers will also be in Auckland to perform with rapper Post Malone at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21 before heading to Dunedin, while Elton John’s highly-anticipated farewell tour will travel through Auckland and Christchurch on January 24, 27, and 28.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Elton John will wow Kiwis with his farewell tour in late January.

Pop singer Ed Sheeran will ride out the end of January with three shows at Wellington’s Opera House before taking over Eden Park from February 10.

Devonport-native Lorde will return to NZ for her multi-city Solar Power tour from the end of February to the beginning of March, and will also headline Christchurch’s Electric Avenue festival alongside Australian DJ Flume.

British heartthrob Harry Styles is also visiting in March for a one night only show at Mt Smart Stadium on March 7, where nosebleed tickets will set you back over $200.

Getty/Joseph Okpako/WireImage A nosebleed seat at Harry Styles’ Auckland show on March 7 will put you more than $200 out of pocket.

Too expensive? Australian indie darling Julia Jacklin will play the Michael Fowler Centre while 90s rockers Pavement take Civic Centre, both on the same night as Styles. Jacklin and Pavement will also play additional shows in Auckland and Wellington.

Later in March, hip-hop icons Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and The Game will join forces for a Christchurch show on the 31st, before heading to Auckland on April 1.

Stage shows

Remember the British tourists that inspired a nationwide rage in 2019? Comedy-opera The Unruly Tourists will take their story to the stage for five shows between March 22 and 26 in the city where it all began: Takapuna.

Critically acclaimed Broadway show Hamilton will make it’s NZ debut this year with shows from May through till June at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied Royal New Zealand Ballet performance of Giselle 2021.

From May 4 to June 10, the Royal New Zealand Ballet will tour Romeo and Juliet across 6 different cities.

Comedy gigs/other speaking tours

Jimmy Carr will take his Terribly Funny tour through Auckland, before fellow British comic Joe Lycett takes on Auckland’s Aotea Centre on May 6 and 7.

Controversial US comedian Dave Chappelle will perform his first stand-up show at Spark Arena on February 18, before heading to Christchurch Arena on February 21.

In June, local talent Chris Parker takes his comedy to Wellington’s Opera House on May 27, Dunedin’s Glengory Auditorium on June 3, and Aotea Centre on June 17.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF 31-05-22 Stuff image by David White. NZ comedian Chris Parker.

Looking for something more academically-focused? Canadian writer Rupi Kaur will come to the Opera House in Wellington on March 23 and Auckland’s Town Hall on March 24 to perform her widely renowned poetry pieces.

American journalist Michael Pollan will visit Auckland’s Town Hall on May 5 for An Evening with Michael Pollan: How to Change Your Mind, a seminar that will focus on the bestselling author’s writings on food and psychedelics.