'Young' dance school still punching above its weight, says director

New Zealand School of Dance director Garry Trinder was born in Liverpool and accepted his first professional contract as a dancer with Scottish Ballet when he was 18. That was 45 years ago. He says his journey to Wellington was rather complex and not always logical. However, he doesn’t regret for a day the time he had living in his adopted country and realises just how fortunate he is to have held this privileged position for 25 years. To date, the role still ignites his passion.

How has the New Zealand School of Dance changed since you started in 1998?

The school was founded in March 1967. At that time the Paris Opera Ballet School was already 254 years old, the Bolshoi Ballet School was 188 and The Royal Ballet School was 37. So, in our 56 years, our relatively young school has achieved an enormous amount. It has earned an international reputation, not only for the dancers it produces but also in areas such as dance education and dance medicine and science. As in the early days, the school continues to punch above its weight.

Some of the current students know little of the school’s history. They know only that their training starts in the studio every morning. They enrolled for an education - a musical education, a choreographic education, an artistic education. However, we know that the New Zealand School of Dance can shape lives. You may not feel greatness walking through Te Whaea but the continuity of the school is vital to each one of us.

More broadly, is the world of dance in a healthy state?

Our art form is forever changing and it is important that we keep asking the tough questions. I think far too often, young dancers have been educated in a way where they have been discouraged from developing their own voice and being true to their own values. So, it is really important to me that there be ways that dancers be educated to be equal creative partners. And also that there is the shift from dance only being about bodywork, and somehow a perfect body, that it is time to acknowledge that the body is the symphony orchestra with which one conveys the language of dance.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied New Zealand School of Dance director Garry Trinder.

What are pressures young dancers face now that they didn't 25 years ago?

I love ballet and I love dance. But ballet’s endeavour to become more and more refined has made it restrictive in a way that the exclusivity strangles the movement out of it. So, in terms of the language in the movement, it’s very exciting to see the expansiveness, the breadth, the life coming back, but also a respect, a self-respect, a mutual respect to celebrate that when there is this shared sense of purpose, shared sense of passion that can bring out the best in people but only if the practices are respectful. Not if they’re hurtful and abusive.

Who would you invite to a dinner party?

Oscar Wilde for his irreverence and acerbic wit. Igor Stravinsky, because his music fascinates and intrigues me. And Rudolf Nureyev, since I want to know if all the rumours and gossip are true!

What is one thing the Government could introduce that would improve the lives of dancers?

It remains very difficult for contemporary dance practitioners to sustain a meaningful, long-term career in New Zealand. There are too many artists seeking funding from a purse that is simply too small to meet need. The principal worries, though, lie in the disposition of funds and the interpretation of criteria. I see too much excellent work being sacrificed rather than sustained.

What are your tips for someone who's at the very start of their artistic career?

As a young dance student, one of my teachers gave me a book that contained a quote she had written on the inside cover: “Feel passion for it all, but cling to nought.” I have revisited that short but powerful statement often and share it liberally. I think it to be an excellent credo for anyone embarking on a new chapter in life or indeed a journey.

Supplied Garry Trinder dancing with the Scottish Ballet as the Sugar Plum Fairy's Cavalier in Peter Darrell's production of 'The Nutcracker'.

Who is someone's work in your specific artistic field who most inspires you?

I am inspired by our graduates, whether they have continued in dance or not. Many of them are now leaders. They’re building on my legacy in ways that certainly improve on what I’ve done. Just watching what they carry forward, is inspiring to me.

What is your favourite thing about dance?

How long do you have? Dance can reach everyone and everyone should experience it. Dance is a part of the history of human communication.

What are you reading/watching/listening to at the moment?

I listen to classical music all the time and saturate myself in biographies. The world is full of extraordinary humans and remarkable gifts borne of people’s creativity. We just have to be humble, open and vulnerable enough to allow their influences, actions and ideas to positively impact our lives.