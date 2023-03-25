Why were we so obsessed with all the Unruly Tourist havoc?

Do you remember the strange story of the Unruly Tourists? Well it's becoming something... more.

The Unruly Tourists Opera has now debuted. You can watch Stuff’s documentary on the making of the show above.

OPINION: If, like me, you were away from Aotearoa in 2019, you might possess a few cultural blindspots.

You might have also missed the country’s supreme obsession, one that dominated local and international headlines for months on end – the bad behaviour of the Unruly Tourists, the UK holidaymakers who wrecked a path of destruction through the country, until they were ultimately deported (much to the delight of over 10,000 petitioners who demanded so).

On return to New Zealand, I have become devoted to better understanding how this episode became so deeply embedded in the national psyche. Why were we so obsessed with the havoc they wrought? How were they allowed to continue their reign of terror? Are we really just a nation of crime-obsessed Karens?

With the news that the NZSO has crafted an unlikely opera from their unruly antics, the saga has now attained mythic proportions. The Unruly Tourists had gripped the nation with the kind of fervour normally reserved for a World Cup – in a country where there are two degrees of separation, everyone had their own brush with the unruly mob.

Not since Mars Attacks have we seen such a badly behaved group of aliens turned into art - and even then, it wasn’t an opera.

“In a tale from living memory, a flock of badly-behaved tourists spread a trail of rubbish, fuel a national obsession, make international headlines and land the visitors in local courtrooms,” the NZSO’s official plot synopsis reads.

Stuff The 'Unruly Tourists' wreaked havoc across New Zealand in 2019.

When I asked my colleague, culture reporter Lyric Waiwiri-Smith, whether she could please crystallise their core appeal, she simply said: “It was literally a cultural reset.”

I have my own ideas on how they came to have a chokehold over us all – here are my theories as to why the Unruly Tourists still rule over the media cycle.

1. Our relationship with the British

Hear me out - the unruly tourists saga marked a significant moment for us in the Frontier Society.

New Zealand, famously, does not take itself too seriously – we prefer for the British, our colonial overlords, to do that.

The wake of chaos and fast food left by the unruly tourists seemed to alter our perception of the British sensibility.

They exposed our British counterparts for the chaotic, glorified landlords we really know them to be. And, for a moment, there was so much controversy around their visit that it felt like this would be the event to finally tip us into becoming a Republic.

Of course, New Zealand should be careful to cast the first stone. Any New Zealander who has been in London Waitangi Day, nows that a sea of Kiwis in All Blacks jerseys leave their marks on the city in all sorts of objectionable ways.

Stuff The NZSO adaptation of the Unruly Tourists saga

2. A true crime obsession

The events of 2019 also intersected with two national obsessions: a longstanding preoccupation with British culture and a love of true crime.

The saga suggested we were all a nation of Karens, tracking the tourists and dobbing them in with delight.

They were chaotic, even criminal, yes. But we needed them to fuel the flames of our fandom.

(In 2020, The Spinoff even published a story lamenting their absence: “Come back unruly tourists of 2019, all is forgiven”.)

Amid the pandemic, it seemed, we were suddenly nostalgic for their rubbish-strewn mise-en-scene and the unpredictability they had injected into our usually placid summer.

Stuff Simpler times.

Between Neighbours at War, Police Ten-Seven, Border Patrol, and the new Unruly Tourists opera, you would be forgiven for assuming New Zealand is a rule-averse or crime-infested country of misbegotten degenerates.

I think we just like a good police chase.

3. We love a good villain

A good villain can unite a nation, and perhaps there’s no more profound reason for their appeal than that.

A villain needs their signature costume, and for Halloween 2020, you couldn’t move for the “Unruly Tourist look” - the Bunnings Cork Hat, and trail of rubbish behind.

After all, we don’t mind those that break the rules, especially when the stakes are low - whether it’s penguins escaping zoos, cats sneaking into cinemas, there’s a menagerie of stranger than fiction crime out there in Aotearoa.

The saga riffed off our mischievous sense of humour, and our fondness for the bag guy – the same distinct brand of drolly advanced by Taika Waititi’s aggressively quirky comedies or the sharp satire of Tom Sainsbury.

Now, I’m simply excited to discover which moments from their tale of destruction will be turned into an operatic high.

My bets are on “The Magic Fluke”, an ode to how long they avoided jail; “Bunning’s Lament”, as the warehouse weighs in on the bad brand association, or even “Ride of the Unrulies”, a Wagnerian spin on their exploits.

Composer Luke Di Somma and the creative team behind the opera have responded to the Shakespearean potential of the tourists’ narrative, their recurring crimes matching the cheeky motif of a B-plot from one of Shakespeare’s comedies.

And while I’m excited for the opera, what we should all look forward to is the pinnacle of true crime adaptations – the inevitable Netflix miniseries – New Zealand Crime Story: Unruly Tourists.

Above you can watch Part 1 of Stuff’s new documentary series Unruly, telling the roller-coaster story behind New Zealand Opera’s controversial new work The Unruly Tourists.