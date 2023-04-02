Can we ever have body inclusivity in ballet?

Michael Auer trained dancers and is also the husband of the ballet's artistic director, which members past and present say has made it difficult to speak out. (First broadcast April 2022).

Earlier this year, comments by incoming director of the English National Ballet, Aaron S Watkin, caused a small furore within the world of ballet.

“Body type is not a standard I’m looking for,” Watkin told The Times. “I’m looking for elite athletes who can perform to their best.”

Traditionally, there has been an aesthetic of generally white, ultra-thin ballet dancers that dominated the industry – but is ballet in Aotearoa starting to change its look?

There are signs that the world of ballet is shifting at last, according to David McAllister, the current Artistic Director of the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

“When I started out, you just had to survive on lettuce leaves... too many people drank coffee and had cigarettes,” said McAllister.

“It was a very unhealthy approach to the art form.”

In 2023, there are signs that body inclusivity and diversity in ballet are shifting, but, McAllister suggested, “the transformation to a more inclusive ideal is always going to be a slow one.”

Mark Monahan, a UK dance critic, wrote in The Telegraph last month that: “Like it or not, ballet is probably the most artificial, and stylised, art form there is, built on a set of physical standards, expectations and practices (for men and women alike) that are almost entirely unnatural and decidedly unforgiving.”

Monahan was writing in response to the memoir of Alice Robb – Don’t Think, Dear: On Loving and Leaving Ballet – which exposed the aggressive behaviour Robb witnessed as a part of ballet companies either side of the Atlantic.

McAllister said that the culture, in New Zealand at least, has shifted away from such bullying and abusive archetypes.

Stephen A'Court/Supplied Ana Gallardo Lobaina and Joshua Guillemot-Rogerson perform Aurum for the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Venus Rising.

“We’ve introduced a really high-performance culture, but not that sort of negative, demeaning type of thing.”

What McAllister described as the “eurocentric” and “colonised” domain of ballet has shifted – as demonstrated by the global success of dancers such as Misty Copeland, Michaela DePrince, and Precious Adams.

In 2019, Freed, a leading pointe shoemaker, produced its first-ever range of bronze and browned shoes after years of the shoes only coming in their peachy-pink, standard issue colour.

“We are wanting proactively that everyone can feel that ballet is possible for them. The only prerequisite is talent.”

Jeremy Brick Ana Gallardo Lobaina in rehearsals for the RNZB.

As high-fashion runways and advertising campaigns grow more reflective of the world around them, the tension is whether ballet, which upholds a certain ideology of beauty, can keep apace.

“Diversity and body positivity are things that are really important in dance. I think we haven't always been able to nail that in a general sense.”

McAllister insists that the current mode of diet and training is more consistent with “high-performance athletes” than the waif-like figures of seasons past.

Ana Gallardo Lobaina, a soloist with the Royal New Zealand Ballet, also said it’s been “very welcoming” to see the shifting attitudes in the industry.

“Ballet companies understand that being skinny doesn't mean you are healthy or strong enough to sustain a full day of performances, touring, rehearsing – or even being happy,” said Lobaina.

Yet ballet’s old guard of conservative critics such as Monahan will say that ballet is ballet – that, as an art form, it has an aesthetic code to maintain, and that physical leanness is a prerequisite for world-class dancers.

“Just because you're not as skinny doesn't mean you're not as good of a dancer in any way,” Lobaina remarked.

“Ballet companies are looking more like sports teams now – we’re expected to do what they do ... Restraining yourself from eating the things that are expected to protect your muscles, bones, and ligaments? That makes absolutely no sense.”

STEPHEN A'COURT Ana Gallardo Lobaina starring in The Firebird for RNZB.

Still, Lobaina remarked, the demands of ballet as an art form exerts pressures on your muscles and joints. As such, she said, “a dancer has to be thin enough that you're not putting extra weight on your joints but strong enough that you can dance well.”

Lobaina chalks up the outdated visions of beauty to a lack of understanding – one which had, in the past, harmed dancers.

“Back then there were no studies on the impact of your nutrition on your injuries – dancers all ended up with hip replacements because they had no idea.

“If you're stronger and healthier you're not going to have as many injuries, and you're going to have a longer career.”

According to McAllister, the industry itself no longer projects the same outdated or unrealistic visions of beauty.

“I think the aesthetics for ballet is changing and has to change.... Dancers today now are incredibly aware of supporting their body through their diet, through their strength programme.”

When asked about whether the old vanguard of ballet critics, teachers, and dancers were consistent with the old position on beauty ideals, Lobaina was hopeful for a shift in the future.

“There are maybe still some minds that haven't caught up with this concept. But the conversation has started, and we’re only going to keep moving forward.... You want dancers that have a really good work and life balance.”

”The work has started, and it will only continue.”