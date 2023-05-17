Tom Sainsbury explains what's funny about sperm banks, Christchurch, and Kiwi politicians

Paula Bennett, Hilary Barry and Tom Sainsbury return for a new season of charades game show Give Us A Clue.

Tom Sainsbury wants you to have a good, long laugh at yourself.

Gone Bananas, Sainsbury’s 2023 New Zealand International Comedy Festival show, uses his gently mocking style to skewer some of his favourite targets – including Aotearoa itself.

So, what makes our little country so ripe for good comedy fodder?

“Because there’s a camp, kitsch vibe to New Zealand that means we’re not too aggressive. There’s a sweetness there that’s open to mockery. Also, there’s so much machoism, which I love skewering,” Sainsbury said.

Sainsbury’s new stand-up is a tight 50-minutes lancing everyone from amateur theatre groups to the Christchurch community Facebook pages.

Sainsbury’s tales, from working KFC shifts in a pink crop-top to becoming a sperm donor father-of-two, occasionally go so far around the twist they begin to stretch credulity.

Just how much of his real life actually winds up in the stand-up?

“The general rule for me is you’ve always got to end on a high, on a joke. I have stories where it’s all real, but you’ve just got to throw in a gag at the end.”

Sainsbury’s voice has become instantly recognisable – imagine the reedy, acerbic tones of Truman Capote, if Capote attended Matamata Boys High School and had a six-week arc on Shortland Street – and he uses it to casually roast, or occasionally flatter NZ’s political class.

Sainsbury’s new show does so in such a way that it leaves one wondering whether they even picked up on the substance of his joke.

After gaining notoriety for his viciously funny visions of Judith Collins, Paula Bennett, and Simon Bridges, is the political class aware that their every slip-up is good news for Sainsbury’s algorithm.

“They say they’re scared of me, and that they’re scared of me skewering them,” he explained. “I just sit there, and they open themselves up to me.”

Supplied Tom Sainsbury’s new show is called Gone Bananas, a send-up of contemporary Kiwi tropes.

Sainsbury describes himself as “prudish”, which seems one of the more unlikely epithets for any stand-up comics – especially one whose recent sets centred around their masturbating into a cup.

“When you take a step back, you think, “Gosh, I’ve just really exposed myself, and I kind of disassociated – it is mental.”

Beyond the voice filters and wigs he has used to become “the Snapchat comedian”, the core of Sainsbury’s comedy comes from balancing self-deprecation and outlandish realities of his day-to-day.

Supplied “There’s a camp, kitsch vibe to New Zealand that means we’re not too aggressive,” Sainsbury said of NZ.

“One of my first shows was about my sexuality, and I thought, why didn't I edit this before my parents came? That was really exposing.”

Sainsbury’s comedy festival largely skewers himself, rather than NZ politicans (although there is a hilarious segment involving a private tour of the Beehive, Health Minister Ayesha Varrell, and some parasites).

But, with five months to go until the next election, which MP might find themselves next up on his Snapchat hit list?

“Chloe Swarbrick.”

“I need to have a good old think about it, and our faces are so different, but... it’s Chloe Swarbrick. She’s a character.”

Tom Sainsbury: Gone Bananas is playing at Q Theatre until Friday 19 May.