Burlesque comedy show Dracula’s will tour New Zealand

The popular Australian variety show, Dracula’s: The Resurrection Tour, will head to New Zealand, with dates released for the end of the year.

The show, which originally opened in a warehouse down a Melbourne laneway in 1980, has been running for 43 years.

Based on the Rocky Horror Picture Show, the eccentric show will hit stages in Auckland, Invercargill, Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington in October and November.

The show is a mix of live rock music, sultry burlesque, aerial acrobatics, insane costumes and razor-sharp comedy.

First shows will kick off in Auckland on October 6 and 7 before heading to Invercargill on October 13 and 14 then Dunedin on October 20 and 21, Christchurch October 27 and 28 and finally Wellington on November 3 and 4.

Tickets and more information available at draculas.nz.